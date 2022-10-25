Casino Group: notes cancellation

English French

CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON S.A.

2023 Notes (ISIN: FR0011400571)

Notes cancellation

Paris, France, 25 October 2022

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. today cancelled 93 Notes of its 2023 Notes due in January 2023 for a nominal amount of Euro 9,300,000, following buybacks in the market that took place until 11 October 2022.

In 2022, the total nominal amount of 2023 Notes bought back and cancelled was Euro 29,800,000.

Accordingly, the aggregate outstanding nominal amount of 2023 Notes has been reduced to Euro 189,700,000.

Attachment