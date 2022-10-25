United States Federal Grants Single Audit Resource 2022

Dublin, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Federal Grants Single Audit" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Single Audit Information Service breaks down in easy-to-understand language what the single audit requirements in OMB's uniform guidance mean to you.
The Service is the most extensive and easy-to-use resource of its kind and is designed to help grant recipients and auditors alike take the steps needed to stay in compliance with the detailed rules governing how to prepare for and administer single audits.
Keep up with the changes that impact audits under OMB's new uniform grant guidance with rolling updates as regulations change so you are abreast of all new grant reform and its impact on single audit requirements.
Key Topics Covered:
- How To Use the Information Service
- Background and History of the Single Audit Concept
- GuAudit Requirements for Federally Assisted Programs
- Arranging for Audits of Federally Assisted Programs
- Performance of Audits of Federally Assisted Programs
- Content and Use of Single Audit Reports
- Audit Follow-Up
- Subrecipient Monitoring
- Federal Agency Exceptions
- Office of Management and Budget Guidance
- Federal Agency Guidance
- Professional/Industry Guidance
For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cn6pd4