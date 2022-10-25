United States Federal Grants Single Audit Resource 2022

Dublin, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Federal Grants Single Audit" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Single Audit Information Service breaks down in easy-to-understand language what the single audit requirements in OMB's uniform guidance mean to you.

The Service is the most extensive and easy-to-use resource of its kind and is designed to help grant recipients and auditors alike take the steps needed to stay in compliance with the detailed rules governing how to prepare for and administer single audits.

Keep up with the changes that impact audits under OMB's new uniform grant guidance with rolling updates as regulations change so you are abreast of all new grant reform and its impact on single audit requirements.



Key Topics Covered:

How To Use the Information Service

Background and History of the Single Audit Concept

GuAudit Requirements for Federally Assisted Programs

Arranging for Audits of Federally Assisted Programs

Performance of Audits of Federally Assisted Programs

Content and Use of Single Audit Reports

Audit Follow-Up

Subrecipient Monitoring

Federal Agency Exceptions

Office of Management and Budget Guidance

Federal Agency Guidance

Professional/Industry Guidance

