Aspo Plc

Stock exchange release

October 25, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.



Miska Kuusela appointed Managing Director of Leipurin Plc and a member of the Group Executive Committee of Aspo Group

M.Sc. (Tech.) Miska Kuusela (b. 1969) has been appointed the new Managing Director of Aspo’s subsidiary Leipurin Plc and a member of the Group Executive Committee of Aspo Group. Kuusela will start in his position on January 2, 2023.

Miska Kuusela joins Leipurin from Myllyn Paras Finland, where he held the position of the CEO. Kuusela has extensive experience in leadership positions in the food industry, and he has previously been the CEO of Dava Foods Finland and Helsingin Mylly, among other roles.

”Miska Kuusela's strong background in the fast-developing food industry and experience in private equity-owned companies create an excellent base for leading the implementation of Leipurin’s strategy, which is in a significant transformation phase. I warmly welcome Miska to Aspo Group,” says Rolf Jansson, CEO of Aspo Group and Chairman of the Board of Leipurin.

"Leipurin is in an interesting development phase, integrating the Swedish Kobia Ab acquired in the summer and at the same time exiting the operations in the east. I look forward to growing and developing the company in close cooperation with customers and principals," says Miska Kuusela.

Aspo Group’s CEO Rolf Jansson will act as the interim Managing Director until Miska Kuusela starts in his role.





Aspo Plc

Rolf Jansson

CEO

Further information, please contact:

Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 400 600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.aspo.com



Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 900 professionals.