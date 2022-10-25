InterPro Records Revenue Gains in Q3 2022; Wins Award for “Best Mobility” at MaximoWorld 2022; Adds Resellers in Canada and Central Europe

STONEHAM, Mass., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterPro Solutions, which offers the first and only suite of mobile solutions designed exclusively for IBM Maximo®, announced today that Q3 was another successful quarter. The company recorded strong revenue growth, was named winner of the MaximoWorld Award for Best Mobility along with its client Southern Company, and signed a re-seller agreement with a Slovenia-based Maximo services company, TROIA, and management consulting firm, OSV Advisory, out of Toronto.



IBM Maximo is the top enterprise asset management (EAM) software in the world, used by millions of operations and maintenance professionals to manage complex facilities and field environments. InterPro offers a suite of Maximo mobile apps that O&M teams need to do their jobs efficiently and effectively without the cost, complexity, and service impacts of available alternatives.

In Q3, InterPro fell short of its booking plan, but recorded license revenue that was more than 20 percent over Q3 2021. Over the period, InterPro added a number of innovative organizations to its client list, including a major lumber producer, and saw a significant roll-out at a major cancer center. InterPro also saw expansions at current clients BJC Healthcare, University of Delaware, Diamond Offshore, Great River Energy, and York Region, among others. For the seventh straight quarter, the company’s sales pipeline increased to a new high.

“We set a very aggressive sales bookings goal for Q3, and went into the quarter with high expectations. Unfortunately, two key deals slipped into Q4, causing us to fall short of our target. However, with a number of new clients moving into production, our license revenue was significantly up over the same period in 2021. Driven by strong interest our SaaS products, EZMaxVendor and EZMaxRequest, we again saw expansion of our sales pipeline to another new high,” said Dan Smith, Vice President, Sales and Marketing at InterPro Solutions.

In August, InterPro announced that it, along with its client Southern Company, was named winner of the MaximoWorld Award for Best Mobility. Southern Company’s Power Delivery division implemented EZMaxMobile in 2021 while simultaneously implementing Maximo. Southern Company’s Power Delivery group provides distribution and transmission of electricity to over nine million customers across multiple states. In order to maintain assets such as poles, power lines, and transformers, Southern Company chose EZMaxMobile to better perform inspections, maintenance, and repairs across its wide geographic area.

The company also announced the signing of a new reseller, TROIA, d.o.o., based in Slovenia. “We are seeing increased interest in our EZMax Maximo mobile Suite across Central Europe, and were actively seeking a partner that had both the Maximo knowledge and professional services capabilities to act as an InterPro re-seller in the region,” said Smith. “We first met with TROIA’s executives at MaximoWorld, were impressed by their client roster and capabilities, and quickly moved forward to establish a formal reseller arrangement.”

In addition, InterPro signed a reseller agreement with OSV Advisory, Inc., a management consulting firm located in Toronto. OSV is passionately focused on partnering with leaders in critical infrastructure to optimize their operations, define and implement their strategies, and ultimately achieve their vision.

InterPro also added 4 new hires during the quarter.

“InterPro’s suite of Maximo mobile products offer unparalleled performance and unmatched mobile functionality,” said Bill Fahey, InterPro Solutions’ Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to attract significant new clients across a variety of industries and geographies, sign new re-sellers in key regions, add new hires, expand our footprint across existing clients and garner industry recognition – as evidenced by our third MaximoWorld award in as many years. We expect a strong finish to 2022.”

To learn more about InterPro’s EZMax Suite for Maximo, visit https://interprosoft.com/ezmax-suite/

About InterPro Solutions

InterPro Solutions, an IBM Business Partner, offers the first and only suite of mobile Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solutions designed exclusively for IBM Maximo – using native Maximo rules, permissions, and datastores – eliminating double updates, data lags, and synchronization failures. InterPro’s EZMax Suite expands upon native Maximo capabilities to mirror the way people actually work – with intuitive navigation, rapid app response, and rich functionality – allowing operations and maintenance professionals to effectively communicate with their community members and manage tasks, technicians, and vendors in a way that improves responsiveness to their organizations. To learn more, visit interprosoft.com.