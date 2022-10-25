Broadcom’s Rally Software Receives FedRAMP Authorization For Value Stream Management Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif.,, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) today announced its ValueOps solution, Rally Software®, has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) authorization for federal agencies and departments procuring cloud services. FedRAMP empowers agencies to use modern cloud technologies, with emphasis on security and protection of federal information, and helps accelerate the adoption of secure, cloud solutions. Broadcom’s Rally Software was approved on September 26, 2022, while FedRAMP authorization for Clarity has been in place since 2019.

“FedRAMP creates a partnership between the federal government and industry. We are particularly proud of this authorization as it builds on our long-standing relationship with our government customers. Together, we are able to modernize government IT infrastructure while protecting federal information,” said Serge Lucio, vice president and general manager, Agile Operations Division, Broadcom.

ValueOps from Broadcom Software combines the proven business-investment portfolio planning features of Clarity with the advanced enterprise agile management capabilities of Rally to provide federal agencies a secure unified cloud solution for delivering digital transformation at scale. Leveraging ValueOps allows both business and IT executives to plan budgets, execute against current initiatives, and report to Congress on the impact of their investments. ValueOps also provides enhanced decision-making and increased risk management through data, metrics, and insights from across the entire value stream.

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the federal government, by providing a standardized approach to security and risk assessment for cloud technologies and federal agencies. FedRAMP empowers agencies to use modern cloud technologies with an emphasis on security and protection of federal information. All federal agencies and departments are required to use FedRAMP authorized cloud services.

“This milestone helps agencies like ours make important technical strides and brings secure cloud solutions to the federal market,” said Jamie Holcombe, CIO for the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Government agencies are increasingly reliant on cloud services to execute important missions in support of Federal initiatives. FedRAMP authorization ensures that the services agencies used are cost effective and focused on security and designed to protect federal information.

In a survey commissioned by Broadcom Software, business leaders identified Value Stream Management (VMS) as a preferred approach for achieving business priorities in 2022, including increased efficiency, improved product quality, and increased customer value. Gartner® predicts, by 2023, 70 percent of organizations will use VSM to improve flow in the DevOps pipeline, leading to faster delivery of customer value.

“Recognized as a Leader and Fast Mover in the GigaOm Radar Report for Value Stream Management, Broadcom’s ValueOps approach enables government and commercial organizations to scale their efforts beyond individual teams, to provide true visibility across the organization, and to align strategy with delivery both efficiently and effectively,” says Jon Collins, vice president, Research, GigaOm. “This end-to-end insight offers government agencies alignment to help them manage their digital transformation.”

With the authorization of both Clarity and Rally, ValueOps from Broadcom Software can deliver federal customers the power to truly understand their investments and manage value streams that span their organization and accelerate projects, while improving quality and accountability.

More than ever, federal agencies need access to best-in-class software solutions to successfully execute their mission. Broadcom Software is committed to supporting the federal government and is proud to partner with a number of civilian and defense agencies. This certification affirms our readiness to supply leading-edge software solutions to help agencies successfully execute mission-critical initiatives.

To learn more about our FedRAMP certifications visit: FedRAMP. For more information about Broadcom Software solutions for federal agencies click here.

