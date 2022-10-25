SynQor® Releases a Military Grade 3-Phase AC or 270 Vdc Input Power Conditioner Module (MIPC-270-115-270-FP)

BOXBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SynQor, Inc., announces its new military grade, 3-Phase AC or 270 Vdc input Power Conditioner module (MIPC). The unit's flexible input, wide frequency range and specification compliance allows it to operate in aircraft applications seamlessly. The MIPC can draw balanced input currents within ±1% from a 3-Phase 115 Vrms Line-to-Neutral source or be powered from a 270 Vdc source and deliver 1.5 kW at 270 Vdc. The power conversion efficiency of this compact, full-brick-size module is as high as 95.4%. This brick can deliver full power over a wide baseplate temperature range (-55°C to 100°C). Up to 10 units can be connected in parallel for higher power.

The MIPC is designed to meet MIL-STD-704 (leading power factor), MIL-STD-461 (C-F), MIL-STD-1399, and MIL-STD-810G. The MIPC has superb Total Harmonic Distortion of less than 3% at output power levels above 650 W. The 115 Vrms "Delta" input connected PFC can operate at frequencies from 0 Hz to 800 Hz (at 0 Hz, a 180 to 297 Vdc input voltage is expected). This ruggedized, military-grade component is designed to meet shock, vibration and environmental conditions as specified by MIL-STD-810G.

The MIPC includes a variety of status signals, an RS-232 serial interface, an output 'MIPC Enable' control pin, and a 'Battle-Short' pin. The module provides the AC_GOOD and DC_GOOD control signals, allowing designers to evaluate the unit's status quickly. Detailed statistics of the converter can be accessed through a 9,600 baud serial interface. The module's output may also be enabled or disabled through the 'MIPC Enable' pin. The unit has a 'Battle Short' pin that allows users to override potential shutdowns due to an over-temperature or input phase drop event. SynQor's products have a proven record of satisfying and often exceeding military specifications to deliver the most efficient and dependable solutions in the market.

Features

3-Phase 115 Vrms Line-to-Neutral or 180-297 Vdc input

Balanced load currents for 3-Phase sources

1.5 kW 270 Vdc non-isolated output

High Efficiency 95.4%

Power Factor > 0.98 at 400 Hz 1.5 kW

Total Harmonic Distortion <2.5%

Specification Compliance

MIL-STD-704(A-F)

MIL-STD-461(C-F)

MIL-STD-1399-300B

MIL-STD-810G

Please download the MIPC-270-115-270-FP datasheet. For more information on this or additional power application assistance, please explore www.synqor.com or contact your local SynQor representative.

About SynQor: Located in Boxborough, MA, USA, SynQor is a leading supplier of power conversion solutions to the military, avionics, transportation, medical, industrial, telecommunications and computing markets. SynQor's innovative products are designed to exceed the demanding performance, quality, and reliability requirements of today's power electronic engineers who develop leading-edge infrastructure hardware. SynQor provides all the power conversion modules needed to build a power system, and we also provide complete power systems. SynQor's capabilities include standard and custom solutions, and we deliver them with industry-leading service and support. SynQor's total commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and continuous improvement drive our business processes.

Contact Information:

Caroline Lussier

Marketing Manager

inquiries@synqor.com

978-849-0600



