Concrete.ai Launches Beta Version of its Revolutionary Optimization Platform that Reduces Cost and Embodied Carbon of Concrete Construction

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concrete.ai has launched a beta version of its pioneering data science platform that reduces the cost and embodied carbon intensity (CO 2 e) in concrete construction. The company will debut the new Software as a Service product at AI DevWorld, the world’s largest artificial intelligence dev event, where it was selected as one of the top 6 AI-driven technologies for the event’s Startup Alley.



Concrete.ai’s platform delivers unparalleled reductions in the cost and CO 2 e of ready mixed and precast concrete used in construction by applying Artificial Intelligence to optimize concrete design and production. The result is a highly optimized, cost-effective concrete that fulfills all engineering and performance characteristics, while utilizing locally available raw materials to ensure safety, longevity, and code-compliance.

“Our platform leverages AI to increase both the speed and accuracy of concrete mixture design by converting what is usually a time-consuming “trial and error” routine into a precise and efficient process,” said Alex Hall, CEO of Concrete.ai. “By merging what machines do best—extremely fast data processing—with the best of what experienced engineers and concrete professionals offer—human judgment—Concrete.ai has created a new pathway to safe, sustainable and lower-cost concrete construction by giving producers power over their data.”

The company has conducted pre-commercial pilot testing with several of the largest concrete manufacturers, which verified that the technology reduced the material costs and CO 2 e of ready-mixed concrete (RMC) by up to 12 percent, and up to 70 percent, respectively. These successful tests have enabled company engineers to focus on algorithm refinement, as well as create a series of User Interface improvements designed to make it easier for companies to run the platform. Concrete.ai is now conducting formal beta testing as the final step before commercialization.

Traditionally, because it has been difficult to predict how the constituents of a concrete mixture will affect its performance, concrete formulations have been partially optimized and/or overdesigned and thus contain excess cement. In the U.S. alone, this overdesign costs the industry more than $2.4 billion annually, and results in 10 million tonnes of incremental carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions associated with cement production. If Concrete.ai were adopted globally, carbon emissions from cement required for concrete production could be reduced by 500 million tonnes per year, or the equivalent of the total emissions from a country like France.

About Concrete.ai

Concrete.ai is a data science company that delivers cost-savings and embodied carbon reductions in concrete production. By leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI), Concrete.ai’s platform designs and proportions the optimal concrete for any construction application. This reduces costs and embodied carbon footprint of concrete, while ensuring certainty of performance and compliance with existing codes and standards.

More information on the company and how to arrange a demonstration, is available at http://www.Concrete.ai/.

