1812 Brewing Company Eyes Opportunities in Alcohol-Free Beverages Markets

Watertown, NY, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1812 Brewing Company (OTC Pink: KEGS) (the "Company" or "KEGS") is making a strategic decision to explore alcohol-free beverages market, including but not limited to craft sodas, teas and the fast-growing nutraceutical and wellness market. Along-side aggressively growing its core beer business, the Company could leverage its current beer manufacturing and distribution infrastructure to address these potential alcohol-free markets with its own unique and novel range of flavors and potential wellness formulations.

Industry Summaries

The global Craft Soda market size was valued at $641.24 million in 2021 and is expected to expand $768.08 million by 2027. Craft sodas are defined as being manufactured in smaller batches with more natural ingredients. Major players in the Craft Soda market report include Reed’s, Inc., The Original Craft Soda Company, Wild Poppy Company, Crooked Beverage Co., and Jones Soda Co. 1812 Brewing Company does have a history producing root beer, so entry into this marketplace isn’t outside the Company’s immediate capabilities.

The Ready-To-Drink (“RTD”) Tea & Coffee industry is an alternative for carbonated drinks and is primarily considered a healthier drink than sodas. The RTD Tea & Coffee industry generated revenues of $86.8 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to generate $ 117.6 billion by 2028. Driven by consumers that are increasingly more conscious towards healthy drinks and diet due to the rise in diseases such as obesity and diabetes, ready to drink tea and coffee is safer to consume with proven health benefits that are expected to drive the growth of RTD Tea & Coffee market in coming years.

Finally, the global immune health supplements or “Nutraceutical” market is projected to grow from $20.18 billion in 2021 to $31.50 billion in 2028 at a cumulative average growth rate of 6.6%. Even before COVID-19 hit the United States, consumers already were taking a more holistic approach to health and wellness, scanning store shelves and searching online for clean labels and functional beverages, powders, and supplements to keep them best suited to fight disease and now to fight the next “pandemic.”

“In particular and as it relates to the nutraceutical market,” stated Chairman & CEO Tom Scozzafava, “based on our market research we are intrigued by certain rare natural extracts demonstrating health benefits and the potential associated with the medicinal-grade Australian Jelly Bush Honey. Australian Jelly Bush Honey is relatively nascent in its use in America, but it is regarded as the one of nature’s most precious gifts. Recent research is showing that compounds found in Manuka honey stimulates the production of immune response proteins in the body that may facilitate enhanced healing and recovery. These proteins, called cytokines, are the chemical messengers expressed by your immune cells to organize immune responses.

Antiviral properties, anti-inflammatory and antioxidants are found in Jelly Bush/Manuka Honeys. Mr. Scozzafava continued, “these honeys and their potential application in a nutraceutical beverage as its delivery mechanism is potentially exciting to us.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, the honey has been traditionally used to heal wounds, soothe sore throats, prevent tooth decay and prevent ulcers. According to the site the “antibacterial effects of manuka honey [a similar but less potent honey from New Zealand] are a lot higher than other honey counterparts … about 100 times higher than other traditional honey.” In summary, this honey is said to:

Treat Wounds

Aid in Oral Health

Help with Sore Throats

Help Prevent & Treat Gastric Ulcers

Treat Acne

“This is at an early stage for the Company,” Mr. Scozzafava stated, “but immune boosting beverages for the health-conscience consumer is both an immense new market as well as a diversification for the brand portfolio.”

About 1812 Brewing Company (“KEGS or the “Company”) :

KEGS is an operator of and investor in companies in the craft beer industry. The Company seeks to build a nation-wide network of craft breweries to develop and foster respective brand growth at the local, regional, and national level. KEGS looks to build a network wherein certain economies of scale can be shared across it such as production, distribution footprint expansion, inter-member contract brewing, new product development, sharing of best brewery practices and scale logistics and transportation. The network is to be built through investment by 1812 Brewing Company while maintaining the members’ respective local and regional uniqueness, brand autonomy and direct involvement with its consumers. The Company seeks to be an “incubator” of growth for its holdings in the industry.

The Company’s current holding, 1812 Brewing Co., produces award-winning beers such as War of 1812 Amber Ale (“1812 Amber Ale”), 1812 Light, Hazy Oasis Pale Ale, Thousand Islands IPA, Malicious Intent XX IPA, Route 11 Lager, Railroad Red Ale, Helles Bells Pilsner, St. Stephens Stout, Third Rail Porter, Featherhammer Maibock.

