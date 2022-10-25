SHIBUE COUTURE INC., SUBSIDIARY OF SOUTHERN ITS INTERNATIONAL, INC., NOW ON AMAZON PRIME

Palm Desert, California, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern ITS International, Inc. (OTC: SITS) announced today that Shibue Couture, Inc., a subsidiary of Southern ITS International, Inc., is now selling its products on Amazon Prime.

Growth Goods Inc., of Waterloo, Iowa, a subsidiary of Southern ITS International, Inc., is the distribution company for Shibue with an 8,000-square-foot warehouse facility located in Urbandale, Iowa.

Abbey Sires has been elected as President of Shibue Couture, Inc. Ms. Sires thanks CR Fashion Book Magazine for their mention of Shibue’s Strapless Panty worn by models in its September 2022 issue. We look forward to continuing growth in this segment of our market.

About Shibue Couture, Inc.

Shibue Couture, Inc., ( www.shibuecouture.com ), a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern ITS International, Inc., is a Urbandale, Iowa-based designer, manufacturer, and seller of women’s intimate apparel. It was formed in 2008 and is best known for its groundbreaking Shibue “No-Line” Strapless Panty, which has revolutionized both the fashion industry and solved the problem of visible panty-lines for everyday women.

About Southern ITS International, Inc.

Southern ITS International, Inc. intends to own and/or control a portfolio of highly-successful businesses and will focus on a being a multinational conglomerate. As a holding company, Southern ITS International is presently in the market to acquire a stake in various companies both public and private. It will also focus on building a direct sales network of various e-commerce internet applications, manufacturing, and internet sales of various products. We will build an experienced management team that will build a diverse portfolio, buying entire companies, or interests therein, involved in technology, oil and gas, manufacturing, real estate, and other sectors, which will then become operating subsidiaries of Southern ITS International.

Precautionary and Forward-Looking Statement



This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude or risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, and other risks identified in the Company's disclosures or filings with the SEC or OTC Markets, Inc. You are further cautioned that penny stocks and stocks of smaller companies like Southern ITS International, Inc. are inherently volatile and risky, and that no investor should buy this stock unless they can afford the loss of their entire investment.

