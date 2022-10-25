Hayashi Wayland Team Members Join CLA, Expanding California Presence

Salinas, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), the eighth largest accounting firm in the United States, announced that California-based Hayashi Wayland team members will join CLA on November 1, 2022, increasing CLA’s California team to more than 700 people.

“Helping others achieve greater success personally and professionally is at the heart of what we do,” said Michael Briley, Managing Partner, Hayashi Wayland. “Joining CLA makes sense for us, because CLA shares this passion and commitment to know and help clients, team members, and community alike.”

Founded in 1976, Hayashi Wayland has grown to become a premier professional services firm on the Central Coast. Guided by the beliefs of its founders, and many others over the decades, Hayashi Wayland offers traditional accounting services for individuals and businesses as well as advisory regarding family office, general business, estate and trust, and retirement and investment planning.

Hayashi Wayland’s industry niches include agriculture, hospitality, wineries and vineyards, nonprofit organizations, and governmental agencies, just to name a few. Each service offered is personalized to suit specific client needs, with a goal of helping clients save on tax costs, improve profitability, and take care of their employees.

“The Hayashi Wayland team helps area companies operate with greater confidence and position themselves for increased profitability and growth, creating opportunities for Hayashi Wayland team members and supporting local communities,” said Scott Engelbrecht, chief geographic officer, CLA. “The Hayashi Wayland team members are a natural complement to the CLA family with strong alignment to the CLA culture and purpose.”

As one of the nation’s leading professional services firms, CLA has retained the agility to serve clients of all sizes and in all locations, while at the same time bringing an uncommon depth of capabilities, all in one place.

The 80+ former Hayashi Wayland team members will continue to serve clients locally and nationally from locations in Salinas, Paso Robles, King City, and Carmel, California.

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, outsourcing, audit, tax, and consulting services. With more than 7,500 people, 121 U.S. locations, and a global vision, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

