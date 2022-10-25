TruEra Launches First Automated Test Harness for ML Models with TruEra Diagnostics 2.0 Release

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruEra , which provides the first suite of AI Quality management solutions for managing model performance, explainability, and societal impact, today launched TruEra Diagnostics 2.0, a major update to its TruEra Diagnostics solution, incorporating the first-ever automated test harness for AI models that includes root cause analysis. The new systematic testing features in TruEra Diagnostics 2.0 help enterprises to get models into production faster by providing comprehensive model evaluation that promotes quality and transparency, accelerating model development and approval.

TruEra Diagnostics 2.0 allows enterprises deploying AI models to:



Ensure high-quality models via systematic testing

Identify high-impact problems and then debug and optimize models quickly

Achieve model transparency with best-in-class explainability, to gain buy-in from key stakeholders more quickly and easily



Each year, billions of dollars are spent on the development of AI and ML models globally but most never make it to production due to quality concerns or lack of explainability. A rapidly growing number of models are in development, yet it is challenging for data scientists and ML engineers to track their experiments, evaluate them, and retrain models quickly and effectively. Model development is often siloed across departments with varying testing methodology that involves a lot of trial and error guesswork for the same use case. Until now, no general automated test harness has existed for ML.

“We are seeing huge demand from enterprises for comprehensive AI Quality management solutions,” said Will Uppington, co-founder and CEO of TruEra. “AI development is where enterprise software was in the early days of its adoption, before automated testing was ubiquitous. We strongly believe that better testing and monitoring for AI models will increase their impact and accelerate their adoption, just as it sped the adoption of enterprise software years ago. There’s a clear need for better and more systematic AI model testing and debugging, and we’re proud to be first to market with these capabilities.”

HaystaqDNA, a TruEra Diagnostics customer, pioneered the use of predictive analytics in political campaigns, helping the Obama presidential campaign achieve a historic victory in 2008, and its team has nearly two decades of experience helping companies and political campaigns accurately target their communications and marketing. HaystaqDNA also has many enterprise clients, helping Fortune 500 and Global 1000 companies achieve new market and customer insights that help to reach new customers and grow ROI.

“HaystaqDNA customers rely upon our ML models for critical market decisions that can determine the outcomes of elections or the success of a major marketing initiative,” said Blake Silberberg, Vice President of Media Analytics at HaystaqDNA. “TruEra Diagnostics helps us to ensure that our models are accurate, robust, and high performing, as well as fair. We work with a large number of high volume models, so having automated testing to ensure model quality across all of our models is of critical importance to us.”

The new major capabilities in TruEra Diagnostics 2.0 include:

Automated Test Harness

Systemic testing for evaluating models across a broad array of critical model metrics

Ability to evaluate certain segments of a model with high error issues

The cross-model leaderboard quickly shows status across multiple models. The detailed model summary dashboard provides critical details about model performance of an individual model.

Tool that analyzes data inputs to check for data integrity weaknesses that might be impacting the model

TruEra has been selected as the preferred vendor by multiple Fortune 1000 companies. In March 2022, the company was named to the Fast Company World Changing Ideas list for the second year in a row. In June 2021, TruEra was named a “Cool Vendor” by expert analysts at Gartner, Inc in the report, “ Cool Vendors in AI Governance and Responsible AI .” Members of the company also serve on advisory boards for the Bank of England and the Monetary Authority of Singapore, among other government agencies.

About TruEra

TruEra helps companies to build and maintain better ML models, faster. TruEra provides the first suite of AI Quality solutions that help enterprises analyze machine learning, improve and monitor model quality, and build trust. Powered by enterprise-class Artificial Intelligence (AI) Explainability technology based on six years of research at Carnegie Mellon University, the TruEra platform helps eliminate the black box surrounding widely used AI and ML technologies. This visibility leads to higher quality, explainable models that sustainably achieve measurable business results, address unfair bias, and ensure governance and compliance. To learn more, visit truera.com .

