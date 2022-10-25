Hemisphere GNSS Introduces GradeMetrix® Scraper

MUNICH, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemisphere GNSS, Inc. announces the release of the GradeMetrix® Scraper Solution for pull pan and belly pan scrapers.

"We believe by introducing affordable GNSS technology to the construction industry's bulk earth moving process, we provide a significant opportunity for equipment operators to increase their speed, accuracy, and efficiency, resulting in substantial savings in fuel costs and equipment maintenance," states Miles Ware, VP of Marketing.

"Hemisphere continues its commitment to bring high-performance, world-class 3D machine control and guidance solutions to the global market," said Randy Noland, VP of Global Sales & Business Development." By adding the GradeMetrix® Scraper Solution to our expanding product portfolio, we lower the barrier of entry and raises access to more markets and applications."

GradeMetrix® Scraper kits will be available for purchase for new customers. Existing customers will have the option to add scraper support to their current GradeMetrix® system via a software upgrade and machine activation.

The GradeMetrix Scraper® will be on display and featured in the Hemisphere stand (A2.308) at Bauma 2022 in Munich, Germany (24 October through 30 October).

For more information related to the GradeMetrix® Scraper solution, go to

www.HGNSS.com, or contact your local Hemisphere GNSS dealer today.

Hemisphere GNSS, Inc. is an innovative high-tech company that designs and manufactures heading and positioning products, services, and technology for use in agriculture, construction & mining, marine, OEM, L- band correction service markets, and any application that requires high-precision heading and positioning.

Hemisphere holds numerous patents and other intellectual property and sells globally with several leading products, services, and technology brands including AthenaTM, Atlas®, Crescent®, EclipseTM, Outback Guidance® and VectorTM for high-precision applications. Hemisphere is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, USA, with offices located around the globe and is part of Beijing UniStrong Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

