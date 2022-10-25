Noname Security Announces Partnership with Health Insurance Leader Aflac

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noname Security , the most complete, proactive API security platform, today announced it has partnered with Aflac , the leading provider of supplemental health insurance in the United States, to protect Aflac’s global estate of APIs. Noname Security provides both API discovery and API runtime protection to allow Aflac full visibility into every type of API they have, as well as the types of sensitive data that traverse their APIs.



As part of the engagement, Aflac is also leveraging Noname’s automated AI and machine learning detection to conduct real-time traffic analysis and provide contextual insights and heightened protection against the risk of data leakage, data tampering, data policy violations, suspicious behavior, and API security attacks.

Hackers have been exploiting APIs within financial services organizations at a rapid pace due to the immense value of their data and the high-profile nature of their clients. A report by research firm Gartner predicted this surge, stating that APIs would become the top attack vector for web applications in 2022. As a result, Aflac has turned to the Noname API Security Platform to proactively secure their cloud and on-premises environments.

“Noname Security is a visionary company, fundamentally reshaping how companies approach API security. They are continuing to innovate and solve new security challenges at a remarkable pace. They continually deliver because they listen to their customers and are invested in their success,” said DJ Goldsworthy, VP, Security Operations & Threat Management at Aflac.

The Noname Security API Security Platform is the only solution that covers the entire API security scope across three pillars — API Posture Management, API Runtime Security, and Secure API Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

About Aflac

Aflac is a Fortune 500 company, providing financial protection to more than 50 million people worldwide. The global insurer is the leading provider of supplemental insurance at the worksite in the United States, and insures one in four households in Japan. Aflac’s supplemental insurance products pay cash benefits directly to the policyholder to help protect against income and asset loss when a specific health event or life situation presents financial challenges.

About Noname Security

Noname Security is the only company taking a complete, proactive approach to API Security. Noname works with 20% of the Fortune 500 and covers the entire API security scope across three pillars — Posture Management, Runtime Security, and API Security Testing. Noname Security is privately held, remote-first with headquarters in Silicon Valley and offices in Tel Aviv and Amsterdam.