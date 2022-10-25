SiteNews keeps Construction Leaders ahead of the competition

Vancouver, BC, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiteNews is excited to announce its launch today as a new media brand for the Canadian construction industry.

“Our goal is to provide news, data and insight in innovative ways,” said Russell Hixson, SiteNews Editor. “Builders are busy people. We want to package up all the news and need-to know stories so they can digest them in about 5 minutes, once a week.”

The digital publication plans to produce a regular newsletter, generate in-depth reporting and create dynamic multimedia content tailored for construction leaders. SiteNews was forged at SitePartners, a rapidly growing and specialized construction marketing agency.

SitePartners founder and CEO Andrew Hansen explained while working with clients he saw a need for a new voice focused on sharing the amazing stories of the construction industry.

“As we have seen over the past couple of years, the construction industry is rapidly changing at a record pace,” said Hansen. “There is a clear push for technology, safety and sustainability, as well as a war for talent. SiteNews was built to equip, educate and elevate the sector so leaders can stay ahead.”

To sign up for the publication’s newsletter, visit readsitenews.com

