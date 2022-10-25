Pushpay’s ParishStaq Illuminates Catholic Faith Formation Journey with Sacrament Tracking

REDMOND, Wash., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pushpay (NZSX:PPH, ASX:PPH, 'Pushpay' or 'the Company'), the leading payments and engagement solutions provider for faith-based and non-profit sectors, further enhances sacrament tracking , the latest innovation to its ParishStaq suite, Pushpay’s purpose-built solution that brings together online giving, church management software, and mobile applications to help streamline Catholic stewardship and evangelization.



The seven sacraments are spiritual traditions of Catholic practice, each marking an important milestone in a parishioner's faith journey. The new sacraments dashboard within Pushpay’s church management system (ChMS) surfaces faith formation information and engagement insights about a parishioner’s involvement in the church, enabling priests and church staff to minister to their congregation in a more holistic way.

“It's been incredible to see how far the ParishStaq product has come in the last year. The sacrament tracking dashboard is another piece of the technology puzzle that enables us to streamline processes so we can better minister to our parishioners,” said Chris Peterson, Parish Administrator at Saint Michael Parish in Olympia, WA. “ParishStaq delivers technology that enables us to engage with people—which at the end of the day, is really what we're here to do.”

Recent ParishStaq product development highlights include:

Sacrament management: With one click, parish staff can add, edit and view sacramental records on an individual’s profile, search and filter people and groups by sacrament, and edit groups within minutes. New features improve workflows and provide faith formation and religious education leaders with the confidence they need to engage, track and support a parishioner's sacramental journey.

With one click, parish staff can add, edit and view sacramental records on an individual’s profile, search and filter people and groups by sacrament, and edit groups within minutes. New features improve workflows and provide faith formation and religious education leaders with the confidence they need to engage, track and support a parishioner's sacramental journey. Mobile accessibility: Pushpay is the first to market to deliver access to sacraments and faith formation information while on the go via the LEAD App, Pushpay’s mobile application for church leaders. Catholic priests and ministry leaders now have the information they need in the palm of their hand to be able to better evangelize to parishioners, including visibility to sacraments, contact information, group participation, and more.

Pushpay is the first to market to deliver access to sacraments and faith formation information while on the go via the LEAD App, Pushpay’s mobile application for church leaders. Catholic priests and ministry leaders now have the information they need in the palm of their hand to be able to better evangelize to parishioners, including visibility to sacraments, contact information, group participation, and more. Export and electronic file storage: Storing electronic versions of sacrament certificates, which are considered an official record, saves time and is a quick way to validate data. Churches now have the ability to export and natively print sacrament register details with a click of a button, eliminating the need to find and create duplicate documentation.



In addition, Pushpay recently launched multilingual translation capabilities within its ParishStaq and ChurchStaq suites. According to *PEW research, a majority of Latino adults identify as Catholic, and roughly 43% of Latino Catholics primarily use Spanish as their language of choice. Pushpay’s new Spanish translation capabilities allow customers to easily toggle between English and Spanish within the giving platform, ChMS and LEAD App—creating a more authentic and personal user experience within each product. The Company plans to expand its multilingual options in the near future, with Vietnamese, Chinese and Korean dialects on the roadmap.

“As the Catholic church continues to explore new ways to reach people and connect in a modern world, it’s clear that there’s a place for technology in the evangelization equation,” said Molly Matthews, Pushpay CEO. “Pushpay is honored to be at the forefront of helping the Church fulfill its mission in today’s digital landscape by developing solutions that enable parishes, dioceses, and parishioners to be more connected to the heart of the Church.”

Today’s announcement comes on the heels of several additional product innovations and enhancements within Pushpay’s ParishStaq solution, further reinforcing the Company’s commitment to meeting the digital needs of the Catholic church. For more information about Pushpay and ParishStaq, visit www.pushpay.com .

(*) PEW Research: https://www.pewresearch.org/hispanic/2012/04/04/v-politics-values-and-religion/

About Pushpay

Pushpay provides a donor management system, including donor tools, finance tools and a custom community app, a church management system (ChMS), and video streaming solutions to the faith sector, non-profit organizations and education providers located predominantly in the United States (US) and other jurisdictions. Our leading solutions simplify engagement, payments and administration, enabling our Customers to increase participation and build stronger relationships with their communities. Pushpay is an award-winning company. For more information visit www.pushpay.com/investors/awards .

