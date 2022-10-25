George Jon Announces it’s a RelativityOne Services Partner at Relativity Fest

CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George Jon, the leading consulting, management, and support team for eDiscovery environments, today announced it has become a RelativityOne Services Partner as a result of demonstrated success and expertise in helping customers strategize migration plans, conduct migration activities, and assist with long term data archival solutions, all in an effort to use Relativity’s SaaS solutions to realize their desired business outcomes. With a singular focus – to strategize, plan, design, manage, support, and secure the most flexible, performant, and trusted eDiscovery platforms in the world – George Jon drives bottom-line savings and peace of mind for Relativity users worldwide.

Backed by two decades of best practices and real-world experience, George Jon delivers on partnering with our customers to execute data migrations, archiving solutions, and hybrid platform planning/setup/management for those taking the journey into RelativityOne.

The RelativityOne Services Partner Program is a designation awarded to Relativity partners that provide services to clients that have their own RelativityOne subscription. As a RelativityOne Services Partner, George Jon helps clients accelerate results and maximize the value of their subscription. Working with a RelativityOne Services Partner helps clients drive adoption, accelerate time to value, improve outcomes and enhance user experience with RelativityOne. Clients of George Jon can leverage proprietary solutions and data management solutions developed specifically for working with RelativityOne.

“We ask the basic questions that drive healthy Relativity implementations, especially when making the move to RelativityOne – what goes, what stays, in what order, and what is an optimal outcome? We want to be with our customers every step of the way,” said George Nedwick, CEO of George Jon.

“With the evolution of RelativityOne, we’ve adapted our industry-leading service catalog and proven best practices to ensure successful and optimal transitions into RelativityOne,” said George Orr, COO of George Jon. “With a significant portion of the market employing SaaS first and hybrid configurations, we believe that we are in the best position to help our customers confidently bridge the gap and configure, launch and maintain the best-performing platforms in the world. We want to help our customers have a successful journey to RelativityOne.”

“We’re excited to welcome George Jon into the RelativityOne Services Partner Program,” said James Zinn, Director of Commercial Partnerships at Relativity. “George Jon displays an outstanding commitment and quality of service to customers throughout their e-discovery journeys. As a RelativityOne Services partner, George Jon will help our joint customers leverage RelativityOne to solve their sensitive data challenges and we look forward to witnessing their continued success.”

George Jon is participating in the 13th annual Relativity Fest, an event for the e-discovery and compliance communities, taking place in Chicago on October 26-28, 2022; sessions are also accessible via an online platform for those unable to attend in-person. Interested participants can register for the event here.

About George Jon

George Jon is a niche technology advisory and services firm focused solely on the eDiscovery, Investigations and Governance industries. Over the past two decades, George Jon consultants and engineers have worked to optimize technology platforms and operations for a global client base, supporting internal staff and maximizing platform performance/security while shrinking total ownership costs. We deliver tangible, bottom-line results no matter where your data resides – SaaS, on-premises or hybrid eDiscovery platforms.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product RelativityOne manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. The AI-powered communication surveillance product, Relativity Trace proactively detects regulatory misconduct like insider trading, collusion and other non-compliant behavior. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for 10 consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.