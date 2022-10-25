Global Wireless Infrastructure Market to Reach $134.6 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wireless Infrastructure Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033310/?utm_source=GNW

4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Macrocell Radio Access Networks (RAN), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$61.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Backhaul segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $25.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR



The Wireless Infrastructure market in the U.S. is estimated at US$25.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$28.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$18.5 Billion by the year 2027.







Mobile Core Segment to Record 5.7% CAGR



In the global Mobile Core segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$11.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.3% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 53 Featured) -

Adtran, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Ericsson

Fujitsu

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

NEC Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Samsung

ZTE Corporation





