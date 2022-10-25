CaptionCall Rebrands as Part of Sorenson Expansion

English Spanish

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CaptionCall has always been part of the Sorenson family, a leader of inclusive communication services for Deaf, hard-of-hearing, and diverse people. As Sorenson expands its technology and services across the globe, CaptionCall, the industry leader in no-cost telephone captioning for people with hearing loss who need captions to use the telephone, launches a campaign to transition to a new endorsed brand, CaptionCall by Sorenson, beginning Oct. 21, 2022.



“Over the years, CaptionCall phones and services have updated and changed, and this is no different. We are still committed to providing the reliable service our customers have come to expect. And we are continuing to cultivate an experience to help you get the most out of CaptionCall by Sorenson,” said Sorenson Chief Marketing Officer Camila Casale. “In the coming months, we will transition to our new endorsed brand with an updated logo, app icon, and improved technology and features.”

The CaptionCall by Sorenson phone displays easy-to-read captions of conversations in real time, for those with hearing loss. The newly endorsed brand will be reflected on CaptionCall by Sorenson phones, software updates, the CaptionCall website, across all social media platforms, and in the re-launch of the CaptionCall by Sorenson customer newsletters.​ As part of the new endorsed brand, consumers and hearing health providers can expect the same level of support and service as before, at no cost for eligible users. Services and features include:

Easy-to-use and intuitive interface

Dials, rings, and works just like a regular phone

Option to turn captions on and off as needed

Speakerphone, custom audio, answering machine, and captioned voice messages included

Bluetooth connectivity

Complimentary delivery, installation, training, and support

Captioning that makes it easier to understand phone calls, even if you don’t hear every word

Hearing aid-friendly technology

CaptionCall by Sorenson is part of a federally funded program to benefit people with hearing loss, so this service is only available in the United States. Federal law prohibits anyone but registered users with hearing loss from using internet protocol captioned telephones with the captions turned on. IP Captioned Telephone Service may use a live operator at times, where the operator generates captions of what the other party says. These captions are then sent to your phone. The cost for each minute of captions generated is paid from a federally administered fund. No costs are passed along to individuals who qualify for the service. The CaptionCall by Sorenson phone remains property of CaptionCall by Sorenson to provide ongoing support, service, and upgrades.

About Sorenson

At Sorenson, we believe communication is fundamental to the human experience, which is why our innovative technology and services are accessible, inclusive, and functionally equivalent for Deaf, hard-of-hearing, and diverse communities across the globe. As one of the world’s leading language service providers and the world’s leading provider of communication for Deaf and hard-of-hearing people, Sorenson combines patented technology with human-centric services to connect signed and spoken languages. Sorenson offers caption and video relay services, over-video and in-person sign language and spoken language interpreting, real-time event captioning services, and post-production language services. Supporting people is what drives Sorenson to, every day, Connect Beyond Words. For more information on how we advance human connection, visit www.sorenson.com or www.es.sorenson.com.

