Mediaocean Launches Digital Product Training Certifications Program with Credly, Continues Expansion of Education Division

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (EIN) -- Mediaocean, the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising, today announced the launch of its product training certification program, supported by Credly’s digital badging service. The new seamless certification process bolsters the company’s continued commitment to providing dynamic professional development offerings through Mediaocean Education, the division dedicated to supporting the company’s agency partners, clients, and teams around the world.



The news comes on the heels of the company’s announcement of an expanded partnership with Strigo , whereby Mediaocean Education now provides 70% of its training through Strigo, a hands-on learning platform that, coupled with Mediaocean education’s 1,000 eLearning videos and 1,575 learning articles, provides a comprehensive blended learning experience for learners.

“As we continue to join forces with best-in-class partners, we are particularly proud to be able to partner with Credly as part of our mission to provide quality training for our partners and clients,” said Dan Braithwaite, Director of Product Training at Mediaocean. “Mediaocean has long offered a blended pathway for our users through on-demand, live, and eLearning resources. Providing digital certification is an essential component in continuing our commitment to value and credibility to the community.”

The new digital product training program will have the following benefits for its users:

An all-in-one way for learners to showcase their levels of knowledge

The opportunity to earn badges across both Flashtalking and Prisma, with additional platform badges to come

An easy way to share badges across social platforms and even in email signatures

A badge structure designed to incentivize continuous learning and skill-building

For more information about Mediaocean Education, and the newly updated product certifications, please visit the Customer Experience portal .

About Flashtalking by Mediaocean

Flashtalking by Mediaocean is the leading global independent primary ad server and analytics technology. We use data to personalize advertising in real-time, independently analyze its effectiveness and enable optimization that drives better engagement and return on spend for sophisticated global brands. Our platform leads the market with innovative products and services to ensure creative relevance and actionable insights across channels and formats, powered by unique cookieless tracking, data orchestration and advanced analytics. We support clients at the crossroads where data, personalized creative and unbiased measurement intersect with expertise, service and a deep partner ecosystem to drive successful digital marketing. Flashtalking is part of Mediaocean, the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising. For more information visit www.flashtalking.com or www.mediaocean.com.

About Credly

Credly, a Pearson business, is helping the world speak a common language about people's knowledge, skills, and abilities. Thousands of employers, training organizations, associations, certification programs, and workforce development initiatives use Credly to help individuals translate their learning experiences into professional opportunities using trusted, portable, digital credentials. Credly empowers organizations to attract, engage, develop, and retain talent with enterprise-class tools that generate data-driven insights to address skills gaps and highlight opportunities through an unmatched global network of credential issuers.

Contact

David Berkowitz

Mediaocean

SVP Corporate Marketing & Communications

dberkowitz@mediaocean.com