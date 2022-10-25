Global Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) Market to Reach $6 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033309/?utm_source=GNW

4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Narrow-Body, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.1% CAGR and reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wide-Body segment is readjusted to a revised 15.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $594 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20% CAGR



The Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$594 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11% and 13.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$924.1 Million by the year 2027.







Regional Jet Segment to Record 16.3% CAGR



In the global Regional Jet segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$166 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$451.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 18.1% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

BAE Systems PLC

Bluebox Avionics Ltd

Gogo Inc.

Inflight Dublin, Ltd

Lufthansa Systems GmbH

Panasonic Corporation

Rockwell Collins Inc.

SITA OnAir

Thales Group S.A.

Zodiac Aerospace SA





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033309/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) Market

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2027



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 7-Year Perspective for Wireless In-Flight

Entertainment (W-IFE) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Narrow-Body by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World 7-Year Perspective for Narrow-Body by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wide-Body by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Body by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Regional Jet by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 7-Year Perspective for Regional Jet by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retrofit by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World 7-Year Perspective for Retrofit by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Line

Fit by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 7-Year Perspective for Line Fit by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ATG

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 7-Year Perspective for ATG by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ku-Band by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World 7-Year Perspective for Ku-Band by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

L-Band by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 7-Year Perspective for L-Band by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ka-Band by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 7-Year Perspective for Ka-Band by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

States for 2022 (E)

Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Aircraft Type -

Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jet - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 23: USA 7-Year Perspective for Wireless In-Flight

Entertainment (W-IFE) by Aircraft Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jet for

the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 24: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Fitment Type -

Retrofit and Line Fit - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 7-Year Perspective for Wireless In-Flight

Entertainment (W-IFE) by Fitment Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Retrofit and Line Fit for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Technology - ATG,

Ku-Band, L-Band and Ka-Band - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 27: USA 7-Year Perspective for Wireless In-Flight

Entertainment (W-IFE) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for ATG, Ku-Band, L-Band and Ka-Band for the Years

2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Aircraft Type -

Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jet - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Wireless In-Flight

Entertainment (W-IFE) by Aircraft Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jet for

the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 30: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Fitment Type -

Retrofit and Line Fit - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 31: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Wireless In-Flight

Entertainment (W-IFE) by Fitment Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Retrofit and Line Fit for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Technology - ATG,

Ku-Band, L-Band and Ka-Band - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 33: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Wireless In-Flight

Entertainment (W-IFE) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for ATG, Ku-Band, L-Band and Ka-Band for the Years

2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for

2022 (E)

Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Aircraft Type -

Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jet - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Wireless In-Flight

Entertainment (W-IFE) by Aircraft Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jet for

the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 36: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Fitment Type -

Retrofit and Line Fit - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 37: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Wireless In-Flight

Entertainment (W-IFE) by Fitment Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Retrofit and Line Fit for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Technology - ATG,

Ku-Band, L-Band and Ka-Band - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 39: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Wireless In-Flight

Entertainment (W-IFE) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for ATG, Ku-Band, L-Band and Ka-Band for the Years

2021 & 2027



CHINA

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for

2022 (E)

Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Aircraft Type -

Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jet - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 41: China 7-Year Perspective for Wireless In-Flight

Entertainment (W-IFE) by Aircraft Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jet for

the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 42: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Fitment Type -

Retrofit and Line Fit - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 43: China 7-Year Perspective for Wireless In-Flight

Entertainment (W-IFE) by Fitment Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Retrofit and Line Fit for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Technology - ATG,

Ku-Band, L-Band and Ka-Band - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 45: China 7-Year Perspective for Wireless In-Flight

Entertainment (W-IFE) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for ATG, Ku-Band, L-Band and Ka-Band for the Years

2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for

2022 (E)

Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wireless In-Flight

Entertainment (W-IFE) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 48: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Aircraft Type -

Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jet - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 49: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wireless In-Flight

Entertainment (W-IFE) by Aircraft Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jet for

the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Fitment Type -

Retrofit and Line Fit - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wireless In-Flight

Entertainment (W-IFE) by Fitment Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Retrofit and Line Fit for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Technology - ATG,

Ku-Band, L-Band and Ka-Band - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 53: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wireless In-Flight

Entertainment (W-IFE) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for ATG, Ku-Band, L-Band and Ka-Band for the Years

2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for

2022 (E)

Table 54: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Aircraft Type -

Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jet - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 55: France 7-Year Perspective for Wireless In-Flight

Entertainment (W-IFE) by Aircraft Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jet for

the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Fitment Type -

Retrofit and Line Fit - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 7-Year Perspective for Wireless In-Flight

Entertainment (W-IFE) by Fitment Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Retrofit and Line Fit for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Technology - ATG,

Ku-Band, L-Band and Ka-Band - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 59: France 7-Year Perspective for Wireless In-Flight

Entertainment (W-IFE) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for ATG, Ku-Band, L-Band and Ka-Band for the Years

2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for

2022 (E)

Table 60: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Aircraft Type -

Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jet - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 61: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Wireless In-Flight

Entertainment (W-IFE) by Aircraft Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jet for

the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Fitment Type -

Retrofit and Line Fit - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Wireless In-Flight

Entertainment (W-IFE) by Fitment Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Retrofit and Line Fit for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Technology - ATG,

Ku-Band, L-Band and Ka-Band - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 65: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Wireless In-Flight

Entertainment (W-IFE) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for ATG, Ku-Band, L-Band and Ka-Band for the Years

2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 66: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Aircraft Type -

Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jet - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 67: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Wireless In-Flight

Entertainment (W-IFE) by Aircraft Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jet for

the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Fitment Type -

Retrofit and Line Fit - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Wireless In-Flight

Entertainment (W-IFE) by Fitment Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Retrofit and Line Fit for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Technology - ATG,

Ku-Band, L-Band and Ka-Band - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 71: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Wireless In-Flight

Entertainment (W-IFE) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for ATG, Ku-Band, L-Band and Ka-Band for the Years

2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 72: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Aircraft Type -

Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jet - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 73: UK 7-Year Perspective for Wireless In-Flight

Entertainment (W-IFE) by Aircraft Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jet for

the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Fitment Type -

Retrofit and Line Fit - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 7-Year Perspective for Wireless In-Flight

Entertainment (W-IFE) by Fitment Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Retrofit and Line Fit for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Technology - ATG,

Ku-Band, L-Band and Ka-Band - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 77: UK 7-Year Perspective for Wireless In-Flight

Entertainment (W-IFE) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for ATG, Ku-Band, L-Band and Ka-Band for the Years

2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 78: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Aircraft Type -

Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jet - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 79: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Wireless In-Flight

Entertainment (W-IFE) by Aircraft Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jet for

the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Fitment Type -

Retrofit and Line Fit - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Wireless In-Flight

Entertainment (W-IFE) by Fitment Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Retrofit and Line Fit for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Technology - ATG,

Ku-Band, L-Band and Ka-Band - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 83: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Wireless In-Flight

Entertainment (W-IFE) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for ATG, Ku-Band, L-Band and Ka-Band for the Years

2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 84: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Aircraft Type -

Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jet - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 85: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Wireless In-Flight

Entertainment (W-IFE) by Aircraft Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jet for

the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Fitment Type -

Retrofit and Line Fit - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Wireless In-Flight

Entertainment (W-IFE) by Fitment Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Retrofit and Line Fit for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Technology - ATG,

Ku-Band, L-Band and Ka-Band - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 89: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Wireless In-Flight

Entertainment (W-IFE) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for ATG, Ku-Band, L-Band and Ka-Band for the Years

2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 90: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Aircraft Type -

Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jet - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 91: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wireless

In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Aircraft Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and

Regional Jet for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Fitment Type -

Retrofit and Line Fit - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wireless

In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Fitment Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Retrofit and Line Fit for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Technology -

ATG, Ku-Band, L-Band and Ka-Band - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wireless

In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Technology - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for ATG, Ku-Band, L-Band and Ka-Band

for the Years 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific

for 2022 (E)

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Geographic

Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 97: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wireless

In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Aircraft Type -

Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jet - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wireless

In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Aircraft Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and

Regional Jet for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Fitment Type -

Retrofit and Line Fit - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wireless

In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Fitment Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Retrofit and Line Fit for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Technology -

ATG, Ku-Band, L-Band and Ka-Band - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 103: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wireless

In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Technology - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for ATG, Ku-Band, L-Band and Ka-Band

for the Years 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for

2022 (E)

Table 104: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Aircraft Type -

Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jet - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 105: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Wireless In-Flight

Entertainment (W-IFE) by Aircraft Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jet for

the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 106: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Fitment Type -

Retrofit and Line Fit - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Wireless In-Flight

Entertainment (W-IFE) by Fitment Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Retrofit and Line Fit for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 108: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Technology - ATG,

Ku-Band, L-Band and Ka-Band - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 109: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Wireless In-Flight

Entertainment (W-IFE) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for ATG, Ku-Band, L-Band and Ka-Band for the Years

2021 & 2027



INDIA

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for

2022 (E)

Table 110: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Aircraft Type -

Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jet - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 111: India 7-Year Perspective for Wireless In-Flight

Entertainment (W-IFE) by Aircraft Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jet for

the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 112: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Fitment Type -

Retrofit and Line Fit - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: India 7-Year Perspective for Wireless In-Flight

Entertainment (W-IFE) by Fitment Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Retrofit and Line Fit for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 114: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Technology - ATG,

Ku-Band, L-Band and Ka-Band - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 115: India 7-Year Perspective for Wireless In-Flight

Entertainment (W-IFE) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for ATG, Ku-Band, L-Band and Ka-Band for the Years

2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 116: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Aircraft Type -

Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jet - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 117: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Wireless

In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Aircraft Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and

Regional Jet for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 118: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Fitment Type -

Retrofit and Line Fit - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Wireless

In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Fitment Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Retrofit and Line Fit for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 120: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Technology -

ATG, Ku-Band, L-Band and Ka-Band - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 121: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Wireless

In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Technology - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for ATG, Ku-Band, L-Band and Ka-Band

for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by

Aircraft Type - Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jet -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wireless

In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Aircraft Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and

Regional Jet for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by

Fitment Type - Retrofit and Line Fit - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wireless

In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Fitment Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Retrofit and Line Fit for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by

Technology - ATG, Ku-Band, L-Band and Ka-Band - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wireless

In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Technology - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for ATG, Ku-Band, L-Band and Ka-Band

for the Years 2021 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America

for 2022 (E)

Table 128: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) by Geographic

Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033309/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________