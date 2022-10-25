Hotels for Trial and Aquipt Announce Strategic Partnership

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hotels for Trial, a luxury boutique travel agency for litigation firms and a division of Spear Travel Group, announces a partnership with Aquipt, Inc. the nation’s premier legal technology provider specializing in trial support services and hosted pretrial solutions.



This partnership enables Hotels for Trial and Aquipt to offer legal teams enhanced trial support services to find the ideal hotel and war room accommodations along with providing mission-critical technology and support. Packaging these services will help clients to increase readiness and plan litigation support more efficiently by working with subject matter experts.

“This partnership is a natural fit and one that our clients have been asking for as they look for enhanced litigation support solutions,” says Ryan Spear, president of Hotels for Trial. “Aquipt offers technology services and on-site support personnel for trials and war rooms nationwide, while Hotels for Trial finds the perfect locations and negotiates the best terms. Together we allow the team to focus on winning.”

“This truly is the perfect match for clients to receive all their needs when traveling for trials in order to have an optimal outcome at the lowest cost,” says Bob Rivas, executive director of Aquipt. “Being able to offer clients the best of breed service is always our number one priority.”

About Aquipt

Aquipt, Inc. is a legal sector technology provider that leverages over 30 years of industry-specific experience to deliver superior service quality. All of Aquipt’s many offerings remain 100% content-neutral and are trusted by its thousands of satisfied clients from organizations of all sizes. Regardless of the scope, type, venue or duration of the matter, Aquipt has the people, expertise and technology to promote high levels of flexibility and responsiveness that are essential in meeting every matter’s unique needs. Learn more at https://www.aquipt.com/

About Hotels for Trial

Hotels for Trial is a division of Spear Travel Group, a luxury boutique travel agency. Led by President Ryan Spear, Hotels for Trial’s service team harnesses over 25 years of travel experience in hotel sales and operations to ensure clients secure the best accommodations and contracting terms for trial stays and war rooms. These hotel negotiation experts have worked on hundreds of trials and litigation matters around the world. Hotels for Trial protects the firm’s financial liability, saves countless hours and comes at no cost to the client. To learn more, visit www.hotelsfortrial.com

