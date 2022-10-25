Global Wireless EV Charging Market to Reach $760.1 Million by 2027

New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wireless EV Charging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033308/?utm_source=GNW

2% over the period 2020-2027. BEV, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 89.7% CAGR and reach US$519.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the PHEV segment is readjusted to a revised 82.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 103.2% CAGR



The Wireless EV Charging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$226.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 103.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 70.8% and 80.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 75.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

Bombardier

Continental AG

Evatran Group Inc.

Fulton Innovation

Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Powermat Technologies Ltd

Qualcomm Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Texas Instruments Inc.

Toyota Motor Corporation





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033308/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Wireless EV Charging - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BEV

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for BEV by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for BEV by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PHEV

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for PHEV by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for PHEV by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inductive Power Transfer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Inductive Power Transfer by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Inductive Power

Transfer by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Magnetic Power Transfer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Magnetic Power Transfer by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Magnetic Power Transfer

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Capacitive Power Transfer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Capacitive Power Transfer

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Capacitive Power

Transfer by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home

Charging Unit by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Home Charging Unit by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Home Charging Unit by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Wireless EV Charging Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Charging Station by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Commercial Charging Station

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Charging

Station by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Passenger Cars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Passenger Cars by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Passenger Cars by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Commercial Vehicles by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Wireless EV Charging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Propulsion - BEV and PHEV - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Propulsion - BEV and PHEV Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by

Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV and

PHEV for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Charging System - Inductive Power

Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power

Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by

Charging System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and

Capacitive Power Transfer for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Application - Home Charging Unit and

Commercial Charging Station - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Application - Home Charging Unit and Commercial Charging

Station Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home

Charging Unit and Commercial Charging Station for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and

Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by

Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CANADA

Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Propulsion - BEV and PHEV - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Propulsion - BEV and PHEV Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV and

PHEV for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Charging System - Inductive Power

Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power

Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Charging System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and

Capacitive Power Transfer for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Application - Home Charging Unit and

Commercial Charging Station - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Application - Home Charging Unit and Commercial Charging

Station Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home

Charging Unit and Commercial Charging Station for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and

Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



JAPAN

Wireless EV Charging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Propulsion - BEV and PHEV - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Propulsion - BEV and PHEV Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by

Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV and

PHEV for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Charging System - Inductive Power

Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power

Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by

Charging System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and

Capacitive Power Transfer for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Application - Home Charging Unit and

Commercial Charging Station - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Application - Home Charging Unit and Commercial Charging

Station Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home

Charging Unit and Commercial Charging Station for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and

Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by

Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CHINA

Wireless EV Charging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Propulsion - BEV and PHEV - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 69: China Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Propulsion - BEV and PHEV Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by

Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV and

PHEV for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Charging System - Inductive Power

Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: China Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power

Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by

Charging System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and

Capacitive Power Transfer for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Application - Home Charging Unit and

Commercial Charging Station - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: China Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Application - Home Charging Unit and Commercial Charging

Station Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: China 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home

Charging Unit and Commercial Charging Station for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and

Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: China Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: China 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by

Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



EUROPE

Wireless EV Charging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Propulsion - BEV and PHEV - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Propulsion - BEV and PHEV Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV and

PHEV for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Charging System - Inductive Power

Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power

Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Charging System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and

Capacitive Power Transfer for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Application - Home Charging Unit and

Commercial Charging Station - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Application - Home Charging Unit and Commercial Charging

Station Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home

Charging Unit and Commercial Charging Station for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and

Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



FRANCE

Wireless EV Charging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Propulsion - BEV and PHEV - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 96: France Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Propulsion - BEV and PHEV Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: France 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV and

PHEV for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Charging System - Inductive Power

Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: France Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power

Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 100: France 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Charging System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and

Capacitive Power Transfer for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 101: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Application - Home Charging Unit and

Commercial Charging Station - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: France Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Application - Home Charging Unit and Commercial Charging

Station Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: France 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home

Charging Unit and Commercial Charging Station for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 104: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and

Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: France Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: France 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



GERMANY

Wireless EV Charging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Propulsion - BEV and PHEV - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Propulsion - BEV and PHEV Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV and

PHEV for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 110: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Charging System - Inductive Power

Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Germany Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power

Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 112: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Charging System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and

Capacitive Power Transfer for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 113: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Application - Home Charging Unit and

Commercial Charging Station - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Germany Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Application - Home Charging Unit and Commercial Charging

Station Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home

Charging Unit and Commercial Charging Station for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 116: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and

Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: Germany Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



ITALY

Table 119: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Propulsion - BEV and PHEV - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 120: Italy Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Propulsion - BEV and PHEV Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 121: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV and

PHEV for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 122: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Charging System - Inductive Power

Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: Italy Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power

Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 124: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Charging System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and

Capacitive Power Transfer for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 125: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Application - Home Charging Unit and

Commercial Charging Station - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 126: Italy Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Application - Home Charging Unit and Commercial Charging

Station Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 127: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home

Charging Unit and Commercial Charging Station for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 128: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and

Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 129: Italy Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 130: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Wireless EV Charging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 131: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Propulsion - BEV and PHEV - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 132: UK Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Propulsion - BEV and PHEV Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 133: UK 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by

Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV and

PHEV for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 134: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Charging System - Inductive Power

Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 135: UK Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033308/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________