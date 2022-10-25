Global Wireless EV Charging Market to Reach $760.1 Million by 2027

New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wireless EV Charging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033308/?utm_source=GNW
2% over the period 2020-2027. BEV, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 89.7% CAGR and reach US$519.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the PHEV segment is readjusted to a revised 82.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 103.2% CAGR
The Wireless EV Charging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$226.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 103.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 70.8% and 80.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 75.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
Bombardier
Continental AG
Evatran Group Inc.
Fulton Innovation
Integrated Device Technology, Inc.
Powermat Technologies Ltd
Qualcomm Inc.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Texas Instruments Inc.
Toyota Motor Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033308/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Wireless EV Charging - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless EV Charging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BEV
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for BEV by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for BEV by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PHEV
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for PHEV by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for PHEV by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inductive Power Transfer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Inductive Power Transfer by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Inductive Power
Transfer by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Magnetic Power Transfer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Magnetic Power Transfer by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Magnetic Power Transfer
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Capacitive Power Transfer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Capacitive Power Transfer
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Capacitive Power
Transfer by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Charging Unit by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Home Charging Unit by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Home Charging Unit by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Wireless EV Charging Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Charging Station by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Commercial Charging Station
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Charging
Station by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Passenger Cars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Commercial Vehicles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Wireless EV Charging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless EV Charging by Propulsion - BEV and PHEV - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Propulsion - BEV and PHEV Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by
Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV and
PHEV for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless EV Charging by Charging System - Inductive Power
Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power
Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by
Charging System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and
Capacitive Power Transfer for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless EV Charging by Application - Home Charging Unit and
Commercial Charging Station - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Application - Home Charging Unit and Commercial Charging
Station Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Charging Unit and Commercial Charging Station for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless EV Charging by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by
Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CANADA
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless EV Charging by Propulsion - BEV and PHEV - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Propulsion - BEV and PHEV Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV and
PHEV for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless EV Charging by Charging System - Inductive Power
Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power
Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by Charging System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and
Capacitive Power Transfer for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless EV Charging by Application - Home Charging Unit and
Commercial Charging Station - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Application - Home Charging Unit and Commercial Charging
Station Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Charging Unit and Commercial Charging Station for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless EV Charging by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
JAPAN
Wireless EV Charging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless EV Charging by Propulsion - BEV and PHEV - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Propulsion - BEV and PHEV Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by
Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV and
PHEV for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless EV Charging by Charging System - Inductive Power
Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power
Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by
Charging System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and
Capacitive Power Transfer for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless EV Charging by Application - Home Charging Unit and
Commercial Charging Station - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Application - Home Charging Unit and Commercial Charging
Station Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Charging Unit and Commercial Charging Station for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless EV Charging by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by
Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CHINA
Wireless EV Charging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless EV Charging by Propulsion - BEV and PHEV - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 69: China Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Propulsion - BEV and PHEV Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by
Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV and
PHEV for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless EV Charging by Charging System - Inductive Power
Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power
Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by
Charging System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and
Capacitive Power Transfer for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless EV Charging by Application - Home Charging Unit and
Commercial Charging Station - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Application - Home Charging Unit and Commercial Charging
Station Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: China 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Charging Unit and Commercial Charging Station for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless EV Charging by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: China Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: China 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by
Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
Wireless EV Charging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless EV Charging by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless EV Charging by Propulsion - BEV and PHEV - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Propulsion - BEV and PHEV Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV and
PHEV for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless EV Charging by Charging System - Inductive Power
Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power
Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by Charging System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and
Capacitive Power Transfer for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless EV Charging by Application - Home Charging Unit and
Commercial Charging Station - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Application - Home Charging Unit and Commercial Charging
Station Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Charging Unit and Commercial Charging Station for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless EV Charging by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
Wireless EV Charging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless EV Charging by Propulsion - BEV and PHEV - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 96: France Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Propulsion - BEV and PHEV Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: France 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV and
PHEV for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless EV Charging by Charging System - Inductive Power
Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: France Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power
Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 100: France 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by Charging System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and
Capacitive Power Transfer for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless EV Charging by Application - Home Charging Unit and
Commercial Charging Station - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: France Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Application - Home Charging Unit and Commercial Charging
Station Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: France 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Charging Unit and Commercial Charging Station for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 104: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless EV Charging by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: France Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: France 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
Wireless EV Charging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless EV Charging by Propulsion - BEV and PHEV - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Propulsion - BEV and PHEV Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV and
PHEV for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 110: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless EV Charging by Charging System - Inductive Power
Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Germany Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power
Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 112: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by Charging System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and
Capacitive Power Transfer for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 113: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless EV Charging by Application - Home Charging Unit and
Commercial Charging Station - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: Germany Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Application - Home Charging Unit and Commercial Charging
Station Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Charging Unit and Commercial Charging Station for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 116: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless EV Charging by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: Germany Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ITALY
Table 119: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless EV Charging by Propulsion - BEV and PHEV - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 120: Italy Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Propulsion - BEV and PHEV Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV and
PHEV for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 122: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless EV Charging by Charging System - Inductive Power
Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: Italy Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power
Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 124: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by Charging System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and
Capacitive Power Transfer for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 125: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless EV Charging by Application - Home Charging Unit and
Commercial Charging Station - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 126: Italy Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Application - Home Charging Unit and Commercial Charging
Station Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 127: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Charging Unit and Commercial Charging Station for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 128: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless EV Charging by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 129: Italy Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 130: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Wireless EV Charging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 131: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless EV Charging by Propulsion - BEV and PHEV - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 132: UK Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Propulsion - BEV and PHEV Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 133: UK 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by
Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV and
PHEV for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 134: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless EV Charging by Charging System - Inductive Power
Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 135: UK Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033308/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Wireless EV Charging Market to Reach $760.1 Million by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Wireless EV Charging estimated at US$9. 4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$760. 1 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 87.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wireless EV Charging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033308/?utm_source=GNW