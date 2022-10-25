Global Wired Interface Market to Reach $68 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wired Interface Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033307/?utm_source=GNW

USB, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.7% CAGR and reach US$31.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the HDMI segment is readjusted to a revised 10.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.2% CAGR



The Wired Interface market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 11.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$10.1 Billion by the year 2027.







Thunderbolt Segment to Record 12.8% CAGR



In the global Thunderbolt segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 14.4% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -

Amphenol Corporation

Analog Devices Inc.

CUI, Inc.

Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Diodes Inc.

Hirose Electric Co., Ltd.

Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc

Molex Inc.





