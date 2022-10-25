Global Wired Interface Market to Reach $68 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wired Interface Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033307/?utm_source=GNW
USB, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.7% CAGR and reach US$31.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the HDMI segment is readjusted to a revised 10.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.2% CAGR
The Wired Interface market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 11.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$10.1 Billion by the year 2027.
Thunderbolt Segment to Record 12.8% CAGR
In the global Thunderbolt segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 14.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
Amphenol Corporation
Analog Devices Inc.
CUI, Inc.
Cypress Semiconductor Corp.
Diodes Inc.
Hirose Electric Co., Ltd.
Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd.
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.
Microchip Technology Inc
Molex Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033307/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Wired Interface - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Wired Interface Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wired
Interface by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Wired Interface by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Wired Interface by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for USB
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for USB by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for USB by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for HDMI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for HDMI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for HDMI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thunderbolt by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Thunderbolt by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Thunderbolt by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Display Port by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Display Port by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Display Port by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laptop & Desktop PC by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Laptop & Desktop PC by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Laptop & Desktop PC by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smartphones by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Smartphones by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Smartphones by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tablets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Tablets by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Tablets by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for TVs
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for TVs by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for TVs by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Reality by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Virtual Reality by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Reality by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drones by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Drones by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Drones by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gaming Consoles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for Gaming Consoles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: World 15-Year Perspective for Gaming Consoles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
External Hard Disks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: World Historic Review for External Hard Disks by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: World 15-Year Perspective for External Hard Disks by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: World Historic Review for Other Devices by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 43: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Wired Interface Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wired
Interface by Component - USB, HDMI, Thunderbolt and Display
Port - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Wired Interface by Component -
USB, HDMI, Thunderbolt and Display Port Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wired Interface by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USB, HDMI,
Thunderbolt and Display Port for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wired
Interface by Device - Drones, Gaming Consoles, External Hard
Disks, Other Devices, Laptop & Desktop PC, Smartphones,
Tablets, TVs and Virtual Reality - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Wired Interface by Device -
Drones, Gaming Consoles, External Hard Disks, Other Devices,
Laptop & Desktop PC, Smartphones, Tablets, TVs and Virtual
Reality Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wired Interface by Device -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drones, Gaming
Consoles, External Hard Disks, Other Devices, Laptop & Desktop
PC, Smartphones, Tablets, TVs and Virtual Reality for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wired Interface by Component - USB, HDMI, Thunderbolt and
Display Port - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Wired Interface by
Component - USB, HDMI, Thunderbolt and Display Port Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wired Interface by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USB, HDMI,
Thunderbolt and Display Port for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wired Interface by Device - Drones, Gaming Consoles, External
Hard Disks, Other Devices, Laptop & Desktop PC, Smartphones,
Tablets, TVs and Virtual Reality - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Wired Interface by Device -
Drones, Gaming Consoles, External Hard Disks, Other Devices,
Laptop & Desktop PC, Smartphones, Tablets, TVs and Virtual
Reality Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wired Interface by
Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drones, Gaming
Consoles, External Hard Disks, Other Devices, Laptop & Desktop
PC, Smartphones, Tablets, TVs and Virtual Reality for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Wired Interface Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wired Interface by Component - USB, HDMI, Thunderbolt and
Display Port - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Wired Interface by
Component - USB, HDMI, Thunderbolt and Display Port Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wired Interface by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USB, HDMI,
Thunderbolt and Display Port for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wired Interface by Device - Drones, Gaming Consoles, External
Hard Disks, Other Devices, Laptop & Desktop PC, Smartphones,
Tablets, TVs and Virtual Reality - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Wired Interface by Device -
Drones, Gaming Consoles, External Hard Disks, Other Devices,
Laptop & Desktop PC, Smartphones, Tablets, TVs and Virtual
Reality Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wired Interface by
Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drones, Gaming
Consoles, External Hard Disks, Other Devices, Laptop & Desktop
PC, Smartphones, Tablets, TVs and Virtual Reality for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Wired Interface Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wired Interface by Component - USB, HDMI, Thunderbolt and
Display Port - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for Wired Interface by
Component - USB, HDMI, Thunderbolt and Display Port Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Wired Interface by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USB, HDMI,
Thunderbolt and Display Port for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wired Interface by Device - Drones, Gaming Consoles, External
Hard Disks, Other Devices, Laptop & Desktop PC, Smartphones,
Tablets, TVs and Virtual Reality - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 66: China Historic Review for Wired Interface by Device -
Drones, Gaming Consoles, External Hard Disks, Other Devices,
Laptop & Desktop PC, Smartphones, Tablets, TVs and Virtual
Reality Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Wired Interface by
Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drones, Gaming
Consoles, External Hard Disks, Other Devices, Laptop & Desktop
PC, Smartphones, Tablets, TVs and Virtual Reality for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Wired Interface Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wired Interface by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Wired Interface by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wired Interface by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wired Interface by Component - USB, HDMI, Thunderbolt and
Display Port - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Wired Interface by
Component - USB, HDMI, Thunderbolt and Display Port Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wired Interface by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USB, HDMI,
Thunderbolt and Display Port for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wired Interface by Device - Drones, Gaming Consoles, External
Hard Disks, Other Devices, Laptop & Desktop PC, Smartphones,
Tablets, TVs and Virtual Reality - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Wired Interface by Device -
Drones, Gaming Consoles, External Hard Disks, Other Devices,
Laptop & Desktop PC, Smartphones, Tablets, TVs and Virtual
Reality Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wired Interface by
Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drones, Gaming
Consoles, External Hard Disks, Other Devices, Laptop & Desktop
PC, Smartphones, Tablets, TVs and Virtual Reality for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Wired Interface Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wired Interface by Component - USB, HDMI, Thunderbolt and
Display Port - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: France Historic Review for Wired Interface by
Component - USB, HDMI, Thunderbolt and Display Port Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: France 15-Year Perspective for Wired Interface by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USB, HDMI,
Thunderbolt and Display Port for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wired Interface by Device - Drones, Gaming Consoles, External
Hard Disks, Other Devices, Laptop & Desktop PC, Smartphones,
Tablets, TVs and Virtual Reality - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 81: France Historic Review for Wired Interface by Device -
Drones, Gaming Consoles, External Hard Disks, Other Devices,
Laptop & Desktop PC, Smartphones, Tablets, TVs and Virtual
Reality Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: France 15-Year Perspective for Wired Interface by
Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drones, Gaming
Consoles, External Hard Disks, Other Devices, Laptop & Desktop
PC, Smartphones, Tablets, TVs and Virtual Reality for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Wired Interface Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wired Interface by Component - USB, HDMI, Thunderbolt and
Display Port - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Wired Interface by
Component - USB, HDMI, Thunderbolt and Display Port Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wired Interface by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USB, HDMI,
Thunderbolt and Display Port for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wired Interface by Device - Drones, Gaming Consoles, External
Hard Disks, Other Devices, Laptop & Desktop PC, Smartphones,
Tablets, TVs and Virtual Reality - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Wired Interface by Device -
Drones, Gaming Consoles, External Hard Disks, Other Devices,
Laptop & Desktop PC, Smartphones, Tablets, TVs and Virtual
Reality Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wired Interface by
Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drones, Gaming
Consoles, External Hard Disks, Other Devices, Laptop & Desktop
PC, Smartphones, Tablets, TVs and Virtual Reality for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 89: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wired Interface by Component - USB, HDMI, Thunderbolt and
Display Port - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Italy Historic Review for Wired Interface by
Component - USB, HDMI, Thunderbolt and Display Port Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wired Interface by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USB, HDMI,
Thunderbolt and Display Port for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wired Interface by Device - Drones, Gaming Consoles, External
Hard Disks, Other Devices, Laptop & Desktop PC, Smartphones,
Tablets, TVs and Virtual Reality - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 93: Italy Historic Review for Wired Interface by Device -
Drones, Gaming Consoles, External Hard Disks, Other Devices,
Laptop & Desktop PC, Smartphones, Tablets, TVs and Virtual
Reality Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wired Interface by
Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drones, Gaming
Consoles, External Hard Disks, Other Devices, Laptop & Desktop
PC, Smartphones, Tablets, TVs and Virtual Reality for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Wired Interface Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 95: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wired
Interface by Component - USB, HDMI, Thunderbolt and Display
Port - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: UK Historic Review for Wired Interface by Component -
USB, HDMI, Thunderbolt and Display Port Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: UK 15-Year Perspective for Wired Interface by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USB, HDMI,
Thunderbolt and Display Port for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wired
Interface by Device - Drones, Gaming Consoles, External Hard
Disks, Other Devices, Laptop & Desktop PC, Smartphones,
Tablets, TVs and Virtual Reality - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 99: UK Historic Review for Wired Interface by Device -
Drones, Gaming Consoles, External Hard Disks, Other Devices,
Laptop & Desktop PC, Smartphones, Tablets, TVs and Virtual
Reality Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: UK 15-Year Perspective for Wired Interface by Device -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drones, Gaming
Consoles, External Hard Disks, Other Devices, Laptop & Desktop
PC, Smartphones, Tablets, TVs and Virtual Reality for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 101: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wired Interface by Component - USB, HDMI, Thunderbolt and
Display Port - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Spain Historic Review for Wired Interface by
Component - USB, HDMI, Thunderbolt and Display Port Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Wired Interface by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USB, HDMI,
Thunderbolt and Display Port for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 104: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wired Interface by Device - Drones, Gaming Consoles, External
Hard Disks, Other Devices, Laptop & Desktop PC, Smartphones,
Tablets, TVs and Virtual Reality - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 105: Spain Historic Review for Wired Interface by Device -
Drones, Gaming Consoles, External Hard Disks, Other Devices,
Laptop & Desktop PC, Smartphones, Tablets, TVs and Virtual
Reality Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Wired Interface by
Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drones, Gaming
Consoles, External Hard Disks, Other Devices, Laptop & Desktop
PC, Smartphones, Tablets, TVs and Virtual Reality for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 107: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wired Interface by Component - USB, HDMI, Thunderbolt and
Display Port - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Russia Historic Review for Wired Interface by
Component - USB, HDMI, Thunderbolt and Display Port Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Wired Interface by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USB, HDMI,
Thunderbolt and Display Port for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 110: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wired Interface by Device - Drones, Gaming Consoles, External
Hard Disks, Other Devices, Laptop & Desktop PC, Smartphones,
Tablets, TVs and Virtual Reality - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 111: Russia Historic Review for Wired Interface by Device -
Drones, Gaming Consoles, External Hard Disks, Other Devices,
Laptop & Desktop PC, Smartphones, Tablets, TVs and Virtual
Reality Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Wired Interface by
Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drones, Gaming
Consoles, External Hard Disks, Other Devices, Laptop & Desktop
PC, Smartphones, Tablets, TVs and Virtual Reality for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 113: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Wired Interface by Component - USB, HDMI,
Thunderbolt and Display Port - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Wired Interface
by Component - USB, HDMI, Thunderbolt and Display Port Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wired
Interface by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for USB, HDMI, Thunderbolt and Display Port for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 116: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Wired Interface by Device - Drones, Gaming
Consoles, External Hard Disks, Other Devices, Laptop & Desktop
PC, Smartphones, Tablets, TVs and Virtual Reality - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Wired Interface
by Device - Drones, Gaming Consoles, External Hard Disks, Other
Devices, Laptop & Desktop PC, Smartphones, Tablets, TVs and
Virtual Reality Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wired
Interface by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Drones, Gaming Consoles, External Hard Disks, Other Devices,
Laptop & Desktop PC, Smartphones, Tablets, TVs and Virtual
Reality for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Wired Interface Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wired Interface by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wired Interface by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033307/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Wired Interface Market to Reach $68 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Wired Interface estimated at US$28. 9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$68 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wired Interface Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033307/?utm_source=GNW