Global Wide Field Imaging Devices Market to Reach $815.2 Million by 2027

New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wide Field Imaging Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033303/?utm_source=GNW

Table Top, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.9% CAGR and reach US$542.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hand-Held segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $137.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.4% CAGR



The Wide Field Imaging Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$137.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$170 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 6.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Centervue S.P.A.

Clarity Medical Systems, Inc.

Epipole Ltd.

Forus Health Pvt Ltd

Heidelberg Engineering Inc.

Medibell Medical Vision Technologies Ltd

oDocs Eye Care

Optos

Phoenix Technology Group, LLC





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033303/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Wide Field Imaging Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wide

Field Imaging Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Wide Field Imaging Devices

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Wide Field Imaging

Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Table

Top by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Table Top by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Table Top by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hand-Held by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Hand-Held by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Hand-Held by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Specialty Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Specialty Clinics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Clinics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ambulatory Surgical Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Surgical Centers

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Surgical

Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Diabetic Retinopathy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Diabetic Retinopathy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Diabetic Retinopathy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retinopathy of Prematurity by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Retinopathy of Prematurity

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Retinopathy of

Prematurity by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retinal Vein Occlusion by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Retinal Vein Occlusion by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Retinal Vein Occlusion

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Uveitis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Uveitis by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Uveitis by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Choroidal Melanoma by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Choroidal Melanoma by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Choroidal Melanoma by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hemoglobinopathy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Hemoglobinopathy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Hemoglobinopathy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: World Wide Field Imaging Devices Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Wide Field Imaging Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wide

Field Imaging Devices by Type - Table Top and Hand-Held -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA Historic Review for Wide Field Imaging Devices by

Type - Table Top and Hand-Held Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wide Field Imaging

Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Table

Top and Hand-Held for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wide

Field Imaging Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty

Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA Historic Review for Wide Field Imaging Devices by

End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical

Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wide Field Imaging

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wide

Field Imaging Devices by Application - Diabetic Retinopathy,

Retinopathy of Prematurity, Retinal Vein Occlusion, Uveitis,

Choroidal Melanoma, Hemoglobinopathy and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA Historic Review for Wide Field Imaging Devices by

Application - Diabetic Retinopathy, Retinopathy of Prematurity,

Retinal Vein Occlusion, Uveitis, Choroidal Melanoma,

Hemoglobinopathy and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wide Field Imaging

Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Diabetic Retinopathy, Retinopathy of Prematurity, Retinal

Vein Occlusion, Uveitis, Choroidal Melanoma, Hemoglobinopathy

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wide Field Imaging Devices by Type - Table Top and Hand-Held -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Wide Field Imaging Devices

by Type - Table Top and Hand-Held Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wide Field Imaging

Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Table

Top and Hand-Held for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wide Field Imaging Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty

Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Wide Field Imaging Devices

by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical

Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wide Field Imaging

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wide Field Imaging Devices by Application - Diabetic

Retinopathy, Retinopathy of Prematurity, Retinal Vein

Occlusion, Uveitis, Choroidal Melanoma, Hemoglobinopathy and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Wide Field Imaging Devices

by Application - Diabetic Retinopathy, Retinopathy of

Prematurity, Retinal Vein Occlusion, Uveitis, Choroidal

Melanoma, Hemoglobinopathy and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wide Field Imaging

Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Diabetic Retinopathy, Retinopathy of Prematurity, Retinal

Vein Occlusion, Uveitis, Choroidal Melanoma, Hemoglobinopathy

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Wide Field Imaging Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wide

Field Imaging Devices by Type - Table Top and Hand-Held -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Wide Field Imaging Devices

by Type - Table Top and Hand-Held Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wide Field Imaging

Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Table

Top and Hand-Held for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wide

Field Imaging Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty

Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Wide Field Imaging Devices

by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical

Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 67: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wide Field Imaging

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wide

Field Imaging Devices by Application - Diabetic Retinopathy,

Retinopathy of Prematurity, Retinal Vein Occlusion, Uveitis,

Choroidal Melanoma, Hemoglobinopathy and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Wide Field Imaging Devices

by Application - Diabetic Retinopathy, Retinopathy of

Prematurity, Retinal Vein Occlusion, Uveitis, Choroidal

Melanoma, Hemoglobinopathy and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wide Field Imaging

Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Diabetic Retinopathy, Retinopathy of Prematurity, Retinal

Vein Occlusion, Uveitis, Choroidal Melanoma, Hemoglobinopathy

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Wide Field Imaging Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wide

Field Imaging Devices by Type - Table Top and Hand-Held -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: China Historic Review for Wide Field Imaging Devices

by Type - Table Top and Hand-Held Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Wide Field Imaging

Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Table

Top and Hand-Held for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wide

Field Imaging Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty

Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: China Historic Review for Wide Field Imaging Devices

by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical

Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 76: China 15-Year Perspective for Wide Field Imaging

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wide

Field Imaging Devices by Application - Diabetic Retinopathy,

Retinopathy of Prematurity, Retinal Vein Occlusion, Uveitis,

Choroidal Melanoma, Hemoglobinopathy and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: China Historic Review for Wide Field Imaging Devices

by Application - Diabetic Retinopathy, Retinopathy of

Prematurity, Retinal Vein Occlusion, Uveitis, Choroidal

Melanoma, Hemoglobinopathy and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: China 15-Year Perspective for Wide Field Imaging

Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Diabetic Retinopathy, Retinopathy of Prematurity, Retinal

Vein Occlusion, Uveitis, Choroidal Melanoma, Hemoglobinopathy

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Wide Field Imaging Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wide Field Imaging Devices by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Wide Field Imaging Devices

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wide Field Imaging

Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wide Field Imaging Devices by Type - Table Top and Hand-Held -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Wide Field Imaging Devices

by Type - Table Top and Hand-Held Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wide Field Imaging

Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Table

Top and Hand-Held for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wide Field Imaging Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty

Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Wide Field Imaging Devices

by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical

Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wide Field Imaging

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wide Field Imaging Devices by Application - Diabetic

Retinopathy, Retinopathy of Prematurity, Retinal Vein

Occlusion, Uveitis, Choroidal Melanoma, Hemoglobinopathy and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Wide Field Imaging Devices

by Application - Diabetic Retinopathy, Retinopathy of

Prematurity, Retinal Vein Occlusion, Uveitis, Choroidal

Melanoma, Hemoglobinopathy and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wide Field Imaging

Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Diabetic Retinopathy, Retinopathy of Prematurity, Retinal

Vein Occlusion, Uveitis, Choroidal Melanoma, Hemoglobinopathy

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Wide Field Imaging Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wide Field Imaging Devices by Type - Table Top and Hand-Held -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: France Historic Review for Wide Field Imaging Devices

by Type - Table Top and Hand-Held Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Wide Field Imaging

Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Table

Top and Hand-Held for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wide Field Imaging Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty

Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: France Historic Review for Wide Field Imaging Devices

by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical

Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 97: France 15-Year Perspective for Wide Field Imaging

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wide Field Imaging Devices by Application - Diabetic

Retinopathy, Retinopathy of Prematurity, Retinal Vein

Occlusion, Uveitis, Choroidal Melanoma, Hemoglobinopathy and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: France Historic Review for Wide Field Imaging Devices

by Application - Diabetic Retinopathy, Retinopathy of

Prematurity, Retinal Vein Occlusion, Uveitis, Choroidal

Melanoma, Hemoglobinopathy and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: France 15-Year Perspective for Wide Field Imaging

Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Diabetic Retinopathy, Retinopathy of Prematurity, Retinal

Vein Occlusion, Uveitis, Choroidal Melanoma, Hemoglobinopathy

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Wide Field Imaging Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wide Field Imaging Devices by Type - Table Top and Hand-Held -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Wide Field Imaging

Devices by Type - Table Top and Hand-Held Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wide Field Imaging

Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Table

Top and Hand-Held for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wide Field Imaging Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty

Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Wide Field Imaging

Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory

Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wide Field Imaging

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wide Field Imaging Devices by Application - Diabetic

Retinopathy, Retinopathy of Prematurity, Retinal Vein

Occlusion, Uveitis, Choroidal Melanoma, Hemoglobinopathy and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Wide Field Imaging

Devices by Application - Diabetic Retinopathy, Retinopathy of

Prematurity, Retinal Vein Occlusion, Uveitis, Choroidal

Melanoma, Hemoglobinopathy and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wide Field Imaging

Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Diabetic Retinopathy, Retinopathy of Prematurity, Retinal

Vein Occlusion, Uveitis, Choroidal Melanoma, Hemoglobinopathy

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wide Field Imaging Devices by Type - Table Top and Hand-Held -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Wide Field Imaging Devices

by Type - Table Top and Hand-Held Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wide Field Imaging

Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Table

Top and Hand-Held for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wide Field Imaging Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty

Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Wide Field Imaging Devices

by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical

Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 115: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wide Field Imaging

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 116: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wide Field Imaging Devices by Application - Diabetic

Retinopathy, Retinopathy of Prematurity, Retinal Vein

Occlusion, Uveitis, Choroidal Melanoma, Hemoglobinopathy and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: Italy Historic Review for Wide Field Imaging Devices

by Application - Diabetic Retinopathy, Retinopathy of

Prematurity, Retinal Vein Occlusion, Uveitis, Choroidal

Melanoma, Hemoglobinopathy and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wide Field Imaging



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033303/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________