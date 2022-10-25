Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market Revenue to Hit US$ 85 Bn by 2032 - Persistence Market Research

New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global molecular diagnostics market in infectious disease testing market is projected to evolve at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2032. The global market for molecular diagnostics in infectious disease testing is likely to reach US$ 85 Bn by 2032.



Based on technique, the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) segment is expected to account for the largest market share by the end of 2032.

Market Introduction

Molecular diagnostics is a technique used to detect the presence of and identify genetic materials and proteins associated with specific health conditions and diseases, and infectious agents in body fluids such as blood, urine, or sputum. Molecular diagnostics for infectious disease testing is used by hospitals, academic institutions, laboratories, and others.

Increasing number of infectious diseases and technological advancements in diagnostic technologies for infectious diseases are some major driving factors for molecular diagnostics in the infectious disease testing market. Molecular diagnostics technologies are mainly used to diagnose diseases such as AIDS, tuberculosis (TB), hepatitis, and hospital-acquired infections.

Technological advancements in diagnostic procedures for infectious diseases, the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, a growing elderly population, and the growth of research activities in molecular diagnostic technologies are some major drivers for the global molecular diagnostics in infectious disease testing market.

Moreover, government support in the form of funding for the diagnosis and prevention of infectious diseases is also supporting the growth of the global molecular diagnostics in infectious disease testing market. However, the high cost of instruments involved in molecular diagnostic technologies and the lack of skilled healthcare professionals are some major restraints on the growth of the market.

Key Companies-

Abbott Laboratories

Becton

Dickinson and Company

bioMérieux

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Siemens AG

Veridex, LLC

Luminex Corp.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Genomix Biotech

bioTheranostics





Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Industry Research Segmentation

By Product:

Instruments and Analyzers

Assays and Reagents

Services and Software





By Application:

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis C

AIDS

Tuberculosis

Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA)

Hospital-Acquired Infections

Chlamydia Trachomatis and Neisseria Gonorrhoeae (CT/NG)

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Infection

Others





By Technique:

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

Microarrays

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Hybridization

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Private Labs

Clinics

Academic Institutes

Laboratories

Others

Key Questions Answered in Molecular Diagnostics Infectious Disease Testing Market Report -

What is the projected growth rate of the molecular diagnostics in infectious disease testing market?

What value is the molecular diagnostics in infectious disease testing market expected to reach by 2032?

What are the main driving factors for the market?

Which region is set to dominate the global molecular diagnostics in infectious disease testing market?

