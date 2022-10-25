Global Waste Paper Management Market Is Expected to Generate $96.1 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global waste paper management market garnered $ $42.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate Surge in deforestation and increase in public awareness about the environment drive the global waste paper management market. Based on type, the tissue segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031. Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total waste paper management market share.

$96.1 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.



Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $42.2 billion Market Size in 2031 $96.1 billion CAGR 8.5% No. of Pages in Report 240 Segments covered Service, Type, Source, and Region. Drivers Increase in public awareness about the environment Surge in industries across the globe Rise in number of educational institutions Increase in deforestation Opportunities Laws and regulations enforced by governments Restraints Lack of awareness in developing countries Labor intensive nature of the industry and high costs of transportation

Covid-19 Scenario:

During the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, construction, manufacturing, hotel, and tourism industries were majorly affected. Manufacturing activities were halted or restricted during the global lockdown. This led to a decline in manufacturing of various equipment used for the production of waste paper management systems as well as their demand in the market, thereby restraining the growth of the waste paper management market.

Conversely, industries are gradually resuming their regular manufacturing and services. This is expected to lead to re-initiation of waste paper management companies at their full-scale capacities that is expected to help the market recover by the end of 2022.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global waste paper management market based on service, type, source, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on service, the recycling segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global waste paper management market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2031.



Based on type, the containerboard segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global waste paper management market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the tissue segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on source, the non-residential segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly four-fifths of the global waste paper management market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total waste paper management market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the LAMEA region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America and Europe.

Leading market players of the global waste paper management market analyzed in the research include Cascades Recovery Inc., DS Smith plc, Eco Waste Solutions, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Harris Waste Management Group Inc, The Hills Group Limited, International Paper Co, Kenburn Waste Management Limited, Macpresse Europa, Mondi Plc, Premier Waste Management Limited, Reliable Paper Recycling, Sappi, Veolia Environnement, WestRock Company, WM Intellectual Property Holdings, LLC., and Zero Waste Energy LLC.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global waste paper management market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

