TELUS completes PureFibre build in Leduc, dramatically increasing wireless and Internet speeds throughout the city

LEDUC, Alberta, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS is celebrating the completion of its $45 million PureFibre build in Leduc, connecting more than 13,000 homes and 2,000 businesses directly to gigabit Internet speeds while expanding cellular coverage throughout the region. In partnership with the City of Leduc, TELUS also connected 17 municipal sites, including the RCMP station and local fire hall, dramatically enhancing the speed and reliability of the network for emergency responders in the city. The entire project was designed and built in just 20 months, making it one of TELUS’ fastest builds to date.

“This critical infrastructure will support the City’s growing digital economy, driving the economic growth and diversification that will attract new investors and industries, benefiting the community in the short term and for generations to come,” said Zainul Mawji, Executive Vice-president and President, Home Solutions & Customer Excellence at TELUS. “For residents, this network will provide better access to virtual health and education services, important home and cyber security services to keep them safer, and the latest entertainment platforms to enrich their lives. We’re committed to bringing essential connectivity to even more Albertans and continuing our legacy of using technology to foster healthy and vibrant communities across the province.”

A 100 per cent fibre-to-the-premise network means that every part of the TELUS PureFibre network is built with state-of-the-art fibre optics, right up to the connection point at the home or business, ensuring customers have the fastest most capable network available. With the only true all fibre network in Western Canada, TELUS delivers the best network performance available anywhere in the world, including the fastest upload and download speeds, providing significant benefits for applications like 4K streaming, video conferencing, web surfing, gaming, smart home automation and smart home security. For those working from home, a PureFibre connection means upload speeds will not lag during peak hours and the rest of the family can simultaneously participate in online learning or virtually connect with healthcare practitioners. TELUS PureFibre is also providing innovative solutions to support the agriculture industry with connected technology to meet the ever-growing requirements of our planet.

“Thank you to TELUS for installing stable, secure, high-speed Internet in the City that residents and businesses can rely on,” said Bob Young, Mayor of the City of Leduc. “This investment opens doors for us all and boosts our citizen’s quality of life by supporting the City’s development, economic prosperity and infrastructure enhancement.”

“Congratulations to TELUS and the City of Leduc on the completion of a PureFibre network in Leduc,” said Hon. Brad Rutherford, MLA for Leduc-Beaumont. “By expanding connectivity for both the residential and business community, this network will help support future growth by enhancing investment and development in the region and creating jobs locally.”

This investment builds upon TELUS’ continued commitment to bring world-class connectivity to communities across the province. Since 2000 through 2021, TELUS has invested $220 billion nationally in network infrastructure, operations and spectrum, including more than $60 billion in Alberta over the past century. Since 2000, TELUS along with its team members and retirees in Alberta have gifted $200 million dollars and 3.2 million volunteer hours across the province.

