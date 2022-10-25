Sidetrade launches first North America partner program with Sirius Solutions.

French English

Global AI-powered Order-to-Cash platform, Sidetrade , has launched its first North America partnership with national IT consulting services firm, Sirius Solutions , to oversee and share business operations in an unprecedented demand in the region.



Sirius Solutions is a trusted company that provides IT consultancy for efficient and effective digital change management projects in North America; a market in which Sidetrade has been rapidly expanding over the last year.

Through this technical partnership program, Sidetrade customers will be provided with change management and implementation support throughout the entire project to ensure an efficient and fast deployment of Sidetrade’s solution.

Sidetrade and Sirius Solutions bring together a combined 40+ year track record of delivering exceptional digital business transformation projects across a wide range of industries.

Bob Diana, Area Vice President of Sales for North America at Sidetrade, commented: “This partnership is an exciting moment for Sidetrade as we accelerate our footing in North America and respond to the increasing demand for Sidetrade’s AI-powered Order-to-Cash solution.

“The current macroeconomic challenges of high inflation, rising costs and supply chain disruption have led businesses to place an even greater emphasis on the urgent need for enhanced cash flow management.

“In a technical project, change is the only constant. It’s important therefore to ensure our customers receive the highest quality expertise and technical capabilities throughout the project. We are confident that Sirius Solutions understands our customers’ business and strategic objectives and will be the perfect partner for us.”

Strong track record of ensuring project success

Sirius Solutions operates in more than 30 industries and provides businesses with solutions and expertise to drive enhanced efficiencies and profitability. The consultancy has been committed to value creation and quality since their founding in 1998.

The professional services firm is made up of former senior industry executives and expert professionals, who are performance-focused and understand business challenges, complexities, nature, and timing.

Molly Pryor, Director of Transformation Solutions, Credit & Treasury at Sirius Solutions commented: "We are excited to partner with Sidetrade, one of the three recognized leaders in the first-ever Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Integrated Invoice-to-Cash. Successful finance teams must operate as strategic business partners, bringing data-driven insights gleaned from advanced analytics and predictive modeling. We have entered an era post-pandemic of accelerated digital transformation where SaaS solutions will explode for the office of the CFO.

"Sirius Solutions is thrilled to join Sidetrade on this journey in helping our current and future clients. As an experienced participant and early adapter of cloud OTC solutions, Sirius is pleased to partner with Sidetrade on delivering leading Order-to-Cash solutions and working together to deliver a level of excellence for our customers. We look forward to growth in the North American market with so many opportunities.”

The partnership deal is Sidetrade’s first in North America and further cements the AI firm’s international expansion into the region one year since the successful launch of operations there. In Q3 2022, 41% of Sidetrade’s new bookings came from the North America region, and the SaaS provider has already been recognized as one of three Leaders in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Invoice to Cash applications there. As a result of this success, Sidetrade has committed to accelerating its growth plans in North America, most notably with the recent opening of its new North America business hub in Calgary .

Diana added:

“At Sidetrade, we uphold the highest standards in selecting our partners to ensure that our customers receive the best possible service and expertise.

“This partnership forms part of Sidetrade's North America growth plans and support our ambitions to be the world leading Order-to-Cash provider.”





About Sidetrade ( www.sidetrade.com )

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) provides a SaaS platform dedicated to securing and accelerating cash flow. Sidetrade’s next-generation AI, nicknamed Aimie, analyzes $4.6 trillion worth of B2B payment transactions daily in the Sidetrade Cloud to predict customer payment behavior and the attrition risk of more than 21 million companies worldwide. Aimie recommends the best cash collection strategies, intelligently automates actions on the Order-to-Cash process, and dematerializes customer transactions to enhance productivity, performance, and working capital management.

Sidetrade has a global reach, with 300 talented employees based in Paris, London, Birmingham, Dublin, Houston, and Calgary, serving global businesses in more than 85 countries. Amongst them: Tech Data, KPMG, Nespresso, Hearst, Expedia, Manpower, Securitas, Randstad, Engie, Veolia, Inmarsat, and Bidfood.

For further information, visit us at www.sidetrade.com and follow us on Twitter @Sidetrade.

Sidetrade investor relations

Christelle Dhrif +33 6 10 46 72 00 cdhrif@sidetrade.com

Sidetrade media relations

Rebecca Parlby +44 7824 505 584 bparlby@sidetrade.com

About Sirius Solutions ( www.sirsol.com )

Sirius Solutions is a professional services firm focused on improving the operational and financial performance of our clients. Since 1998, we have been a game changer in 30+ industries and 40+ countries by using a dynamic deployment model designed to eliminate idle resources and unnecessary spend. We specialize in: Improving Economic Performance | Solving Complex Business Issues | Business Event Execution | Operational Transformation.

Our firm is comprised of former C-Suite Executives with 20+ year industry experience, who truly understand the unique complexities, nature, and timing of business challenges. This extensive commercial knowledge qualifies us to delve deep into the business problem and deliver the best operational solution and ROI. We want our clients to achieve significant operational and financial improvements because of their investment with us.

Customers include Shell, Mears, Repsol, Landry’s, Barclay’s, Bank of America, Direct Energy, Wesco Distribution, Engie North America, and many more.

For further information, visit www.sirsol.com and follow us on Twitter @SiriusSolutions

Sirius Solutions media relations

Veroneeca Edwards +1 713 888 0488 vedwards@sirsol.com

In the event of any discrepancy between the French and English versions of this press release, only the English version is to be considered.







