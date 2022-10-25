Global Weather Forecasting Services Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Weather Forecasting Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033295/?utm_source=GNW
5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Short-Range, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.2% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Nowcast segment is readjusted to a revised 9.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $495.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.5% CAGR
The Weather Forecasting Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$495.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$747.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 7.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$449.4 Million by the year 2027.
Medium-Range Segment to Record 8.2% CAGR
In the global Medium-Range segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$246.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$409.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 9.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
Accuweather, Inc.
Aerisweather
Bmt Group Ltd.
Climacell
Customweather, Inc.
Dtn
Earth Networks, Inc.
Enav S.P.A.
Fugro
Global Weather Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033295/?utm_source=GNW
Global Weather Forecasting Services Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2027
Global Weather Forecasting Services Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Weather Forecasting Services estimated at US$1. 8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3. 2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.
