Global Weather Forecasting Services Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Weather Forecasting Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033295/?utm_source=GNW

5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Short-Range, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.2% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Nowcast segment is readjusted to a revised 9.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $495.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.5% CAGR



The Weather Forecasting Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$495.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$747.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 7.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$449.4 Million by the year 2027.







Medium-Range Segment to Record 8.2% CAGR



In the global Medium-Range segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$246.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$409.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 9.8% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -

Accuweather, Inc.

Aerisweather

Bmt Group Ltd.

Climacell

Customweather, Inc.

Dtn

Earth Networks, Inc.

Enav S.P.A.

Fugro

Global Weather Corporation





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033295/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Weather Forecasting Services - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Weather Forecasting Services by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Weather Forecasting Services

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting

Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nowcast by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Nowcast by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Nowcast by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transport & Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Transport & Logistics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Transport & Logistics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &

Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Energy & Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Energy & Utilities by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Energy & Utilities by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Media by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Media by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Media by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aviation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Aviation by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Aviation by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Marine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Marine by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Marine by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Weather Forecasting Services Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Short-Range by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Short-Range by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Short-Range by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medium-Range by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: World Historic Review for Medium-Range by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Medium-Range by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Extended-Range by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: World Historic Review for Extended-Range by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: World 15-Year Perspective for Extended-Range by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Long-Range by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: World Historic Review for Long-Range by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 40: World 15-Year Perspective for Long-Range by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Insurance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: World Historic Review for Insurance by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 43: World 15-Year Perspective for Insurance by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Agriculture & Forestry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: World Historic Review for Agriculture & Forestry by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: World 15-Year Perspective for Agriculture & Forestry

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Weather Forecasting Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Weather Forecasting Services by Type - Short-Range, Nowcast,

Medium-Range, Extended-Range and Long-Range - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA Historic Review for Weather Forecasting Services

by Type - Short-Range, Nowcast, Medium-Range, Extended-Range

and Long-Range Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting

Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Short-Range, Nowcast, Medium-Range, Extended-Range and

Long-Range for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Weather Forecasting Services by End-Use - Aviation, Marine,

Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses, Insurance,

Energy & Utilities, Media and Agriculture & Forestry -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA Historic Review for Weather Forecasting Services

by End-Use - Aviation, Marine, Transport & Logistics, Oil &

Gas, Other End-Uses, Insurance, Energy & Utilities, Media and

Agriculture & Forestry Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: USA 15-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting

Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aviation, Marine, Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Other

End-Uses, Insurance, Energy & Utilities, Media and Agriculture &

Forestry for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Weather Forecasting Services by Type - Short-Range, Nowcast,

Medium-Range, Extended-Range and Long-Range - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Weather Forecasting

Services by Type - Short-Range, Nowcast, Medium-Range,

Extended-Range and Long-Range Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting

Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Short-Range, Nowcast, Medium-Range, Extended-Range and

Long-Range for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Weather Forecasting Services by End-Use - Aviation, Marine,

Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses, Insurance,

Energy & Utilities, Media and Agriculture & Forestry -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Weather Forecasting

Services by End-Use - Aviation, Marine, Transport & Logistics,

Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses, Insurance, Energy & Utilities, Media

and Agriculture & Forestry Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting

Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aviation, Marine, Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Other

End-Uses, Insurance, Energy & Utilities, Media and Agriculture &

Forestry for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Weather Forecasting Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Weather Forecasting Services by Type - Short-Range, Nowcast,

Medium-Range, Extended-Range and Long-Range - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Weather Forecasting

Services by Type - Short-Range, Nowcast, Medium-Range,

Extended-Range and Long-Range Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting

Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Short-Range, Nowcast, Medium-Range, Extended-Range and

Long-Range for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Weather Forecasting Services by End-Use - Aviation, Marine,

Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses, Insurance,

Energy & Utilities, Media and Agriculture & Forestry -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Weather Forecasting

Services by End-Use - Aviation, Marine, Transport & Logistics,

Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses, Insurance, Energy & Utilities, Media

and Agriculture & Forestry Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting

Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aviation, Marine, Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Other

End-Uses, Insurance, Energy & Utilities, Media and Agriculture &

Forestry for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Weather Forecasting Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Weather Forecasting Services by Type - Short-Range, Nowcast,

Medium-Range, Extended-Range and Long-Range - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: China Historic Review for Weather Forecasting

Services by Type - Short-Range, Nowcast, Medium-Range,

Extended-Range and Long-Range Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting

Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Short-Range, Nowcast, Medium-Range, Extended-Range and

Long-Range for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Weather Forecasting Services by End-Use - Aviation, Marine,

Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses, Insurance,

Energy & Utilities, Media and Agriculture & Forestry -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: China Historic Review for Weather Forecasting

Services by End-Use - Aviation, Marine, Transport & Logistics,

Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses, Insurance, Energy & Utilities, Media

and Agriculture & Forestry Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting

Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aviation, Marine, Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Other

End-Uses, Insurance, Energy & Utilities, Media and Agriculture &

Forestry for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Weather Forecasting Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Weather Forecasting Services by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Weather Forecasting

Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting

Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Weather Forecasting Services by Type - Short-Range, Nowcast,

Medium-Range, Extended-Range and Long-Range - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Weather Forecasting

Services by Type - Short-Range, Nowcast, Medium-Range,

Extended-Range and Long-Range Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting

Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Short-Range, Nowcast, Medium-Range, Extended-Range and

Long-Range for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Weather Forecasting Services by End-Use - Aviation, Marine,

Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses, Insurance,

Energy & Utilities, Media and Agriculture & Forestry -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Weather Forecasting

Services by End-Use - Aviation, Marine, Transport & Logistics,

Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses, Insurance, Energy & Utilities, Media

and Agriculture & Forestry Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting

Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aviation, Marine, Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Other

End-Uses, Insurance, Energy & Utilities, Media and Agriculture &

Forestry for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Weather Forecasting Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Weather Forecasting Services by Type - Short-Range, Nowcast,

Medium-Range, Extended-Range and Long-Range - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: France Historic Review for Weather Forecasting

Services by Type - Short-Range, Nowcast, Medium-Range,

Extended-Range and Long-Range Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 82: France 15-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting

Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Short-Range, Nowcast, Medium-Range, Extended-Range and

Long-Range for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Weather Forecasting Services by End-Use - Aviation, Marine,

Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses, Insurance,

Energy & Utilities, Media and Agriculture & Forestry -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: France Historic Review for Weather Forecasting

Services by End-Use - Aviation, Marine, Transport & Logistics,

Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses, Insurance, Energy & Utilities, Media

and Agriculture & Forestry Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 85: France 15-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting

Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aviation, Marine, Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Other

End-Uses, Insurance, Energy & Utilities, Media and Agriculture &

Forestry for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Weather Forecasting Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Weather Forecasting Services by Type - Short-Range, Nowcast,

Medium-Range, Extended-Range and Long-Range - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Weather Forecasting

Services by Type - Short-Range, Nowcast, Medium-Range,

Extended-Range and Long-Range Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 88: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting

Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Short-Range, Nowcast, Medium-Range, Extended-Range and

Long-Range for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Weather Forecasting Services by End-Use - Aviation, Marine,

Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses, Insurance,

Energy & Utilities, Media and Agriculture & Forestry -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Weather Forecasting

Services by End-Use - Aviation, Marine, Transport & Logistics,

Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses, Insurance, Energy & Utilities, Media

and Agriculture & Forestry Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 91: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting

Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aviation, Marine, Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Other

End-Uses, Insurance, Energy & Utilities, Media and Agriculture &

Forestry for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Weather Forecasting Services by Type - Short-Range, Nowcast,

Medium-Range, Extended-Range and Long-Range - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Italy Historic Review for Weather Forecasting

Services by Type - Short-Range, Nowcast, Medium-Range,

Extended-Range and Long-Range Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 94: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting

Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Short-Range, Nowcast, Medium-Range, Extended-Range and

Long-Range for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Weather Forecasting Services by End-Use - Aviation, Marine,

Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses, Insurance,

Energy & Utilities, Media and Agriculture & Forestry -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Weather Forecasting

Services by End-Use - Aviation, Marine, Transport & Logistics,

Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses, Insurance, Energy & Utilities, Media

and Agriculture & Forestry Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 97: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting

Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aviation, Marine, Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Other

End-Uses, Insurance, Energy & Utilities, Media and Agriculture &

Forestry for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Weather Forecasting Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022

(E)

Table 98: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Weather

Forecasting Services by Type - Short-Range, Nowcast,

Medium-Range, Extended-Range and Long-Range - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: UK Historic Review for Weather Forecasting Services

by Type - Short-Range, Nowcast, Medium-Range, Extended-Range

and Long-Range Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: UK 15-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting

Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Short-Range, Nowcast, Medium-Range, Extended-Range and

Long-Range for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 101: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Weather Forecasting Services by End-Use - Aviation, Marine,

Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses, Insurance,

Energy & Utilities, Media and Agriculture & Forestry -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: UK Historic Review for Weather Forecasting Services

by End-Use - Aviation, Marine, Transport & Logistics, Oil &

Gas, Other End-Uses, Insurance, Energy & Utilities, Media and

Agriculture & Forestry Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: UK 15-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting

Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aviation, Marine, Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Other

End-Uses, Insurance, Energy & Utilities, Media and Agriculture &

Forestry for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 104: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Weather Forecasting Services by Type - Short-Range, Nowcast,

Medium-Range, Extended-Range and Long-Range - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Spain Historic Review for Weather Forecasting

Services by Type - Short-Range, Nowcast, Medium-Range,

Extended-Range and Long-Range Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 106: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting

Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Short-Range, Nowcast, Medium-Range, Extended-Range and

Long-Range for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Weather Forecasting Services by End-Use - Aviation, Marine,

Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses, Insurance,

Energy & Utilities, Media and Agriculture & Forestry -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Spain Historic Review for Weather Forecasting

Services by End-Use - Aviation, Marine, Transport & Logistics,

Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses, Insurance, Energy & Utilities, Media

and Agriculture & Forestry Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 109: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting

Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aviation, Marine, Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Other

End-Uses, Insurance, Energy & Utilities, Media and Agriculture &

Forestry for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 110: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Weather Forecasting Services by Type - Short-Range, Nowcast,

Medium-Range, Extended-Range and Long-Range - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Russia Historic Review for Weather Forecasting

Services by Type - Short-Range, Nowcast, Medium-Range,

Extended-Range and Long-Range Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 112: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting

Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Short-Range, Nowcast, Medium-Range, Extended-Range and

Long-Range for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 113: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Weather Forecasting Services by End-Use - Aviation, Marine,

Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses, Insurance,

Energy & Utilities, Media and Agriculture & Forestry -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033295/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________