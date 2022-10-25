Zhittya Genesis Medicine - Parkinson’s Disease and Other Brain Disorders: Is FGF-1 a Novel Breakthrough Medical Treatment

Invitation to a Free Luncheon Presentation in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Monday, October 31, 2022, at 1:00 pm (13:00)



View Preliminary Human Data after 30 Days Treatment of Parkinson’s Disease Patients with FGF-1 at :

https://youtu.be/tz8mpUrZfec

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhittya Genesis Medicine, Inc. (a private company) (“Zhittya”), announced it is hosting an informational luncheon presentation in Jeddah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia about its medical discoveries for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

The presentation will focus on Zhittya’s possible novel treatment for growing new blood vessels in ischemic areas of the brain in an attempt to revascularize areas of the brain that are lacking sufficient blood flow. In rodent and primate models of Parkinson’s disease, this revascularization has led to the regeneration of new dopamine-secreting neurons and significant improvement in the animals’ motor skill scores. Zhittya is now receiving positive human data from their most recent medical research studies suggesting that motor scores of these Parkinson’s disease patients have improved 29%-53% after FGF-1 treatment. In addition, no adverse effects of the treatment have been noted to date.

The Master of Ceremonies for this event is Dr. Mahmoud Salah, the President of Vascular ART and head of the Vascular Surgery Department at Saudi German Hospitals. In addition, presentations will be given by Dr. Jack Jacobs, President and Chief Science Officer of Zhittya, Dan Montano, CEO of Zhittya, and Mr. John Laub, President and CEO of Regenerative Medicine of the Middle East/North Africa (MENA).

The two main purposes of the luncheon presentation are to:

1) Introduce Zhittya’s medical breakthrough medicine and provide scientific evidence that the FGF-1 medicine has the very promising potential to treat Parkinson’s disease and other brain disorders.

2) To seek possible business partners for Zhittya’s medical tourism business. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is in the center of an area of the world surrounded with countries that contain over 4 billion people. This includes the Indian subcontinent, sub-Saharan Africa, MENA and central Asia. It is estimated that this area has over 10 million people suffering with Parkinson’s disease and if 1% of these 10 million patients could afford to travel to the KSA to seek our proprietary care for their disease, then “medical tourism” would become a new high-tech industry for the KSA.

We hope that you will be able to attend our presentation and learn more about our possible breakthrough medicine to treat Parkinson’s disease. In addition, we would be very interested in exploring with you possible business ventures, as Zhittya seeks to set up a medical tourism business in the KSA. Zhittya has already set up government-authorized medical tourism ventures with clinics in the British Virgin Islands, Mexico, Panama, and the Bahamas, where patients from the USA and Europe can travel to those nations to seek our proprietary treatment for Parkinson’s disease. We hope to achieve similar success in the KSA and to attract potentially hundreds of thousands of Parkinson’s disease sufferers from the surrounding region to be treated in authorized studies in the KSA for what should be a highly profitable business opportunity.

Click Here to Register for this Free Event: parkinsonsdisease-mena.com

Together, I believe we have the future potential to treat millions of medical tourists in the KSA with a revolutionary new medical breakthrough.

About Zhittya Genesis Medicine

Zhittya Genesis Medicine, Inc. is advancing a group of drugs which trigger the human body’s natural regeneration process. Our medicine initiates a biological response in the human body referred to as “therapeutic angiogenesis,” which will only occur in diseased tissues that become ischemic due to a lack of blood flow. In those areas with insufficient blood flow, the drug stimulates the growth of new blood vessels, providing nourishment and removing metabolic waste products, thereby re-establishing normal cellular functions. In addition to the brain disorders described above, the company also has promising evidence that FGF-1 is a potential new treatment for coronary heart disease, peripheral artery disease (PAD) and diabetic foot ulcers. Currently, over 75 human diseases are known to be caused by lack of blood flow to a tissue or organ. The Company’s management has been working to advance its proprietary medicines for over 23 years and has expended in excess of $150 million USD to date in support of these efforts. To learn more, please visit: zgm.care

Zhittya Contact: