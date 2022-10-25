Brooklyn, New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamazaki Home, Balsam Hill, Martha Stewart, Elle Decor, and Apt2B Come Together To Put on the Holiday Giveaway of the Season.

Press Release

Just in time for the holidays, Yamazaki Home has joined Balsam Hill’s Home for the Holidays Giveaway to bring touches of holiday joy into the home. Alongside Yamazaki Home, this star-studded sweep features iconic home brands such as Martha Stewart, Elle Decor, and Apt2B. One grand prize winner will walk away with over $3,400 in prizes, which will help bring joyous gatherings, merry home goods, and festive feasts into any home.

Gifting a $450 gift card, Yamazaki Home gives the lucky winner a chance to acquire everything on their holiday wishlist. Known for offering a wide range of storage and organization solutions and accessories, the winner will have access to Yamazaki Home’s expanded selection of tableware products from serving trays, coffee accessories, food storage containers, and butter dishes. Hosting duties will be simpler thanks to innovative products that add simplicity and style to any space.

Thanks to the popularity of their Kids' Parking Garage, Yamazaki Home also launched a new organizer for the playroom. The perfect gift for any child, this Toy Display Case fits right in with playtime, offering a space to keep toys and figurines contained. Building on the popularity of its existing assortment, Yamazaki Home has expanded its pet collection by launching a new line of modern and minimalist airtight pet food containers that come in small, medium, large, and extra-large sizes.

All products are inspired by Japanese life and are rooted in Japanese aesthetics. They are designed by a team in the company’s main office in Nara, Japan. The company itself started over a century ago as an ironing board manufacturer during the period when Japanese fashion was transitioning from silk kimonos to Western clothing. Now, Yamazaki Home is a household name in Japan.

Pricing and availability: All new items are available on theyamazakihome.com. Select products available from Yamazaki retail partners and on Yamazaki Home's Amazon Storefront. Items range from $12 to $198. To enter the Home for the Holidays giveaway click here.

New Product Releases: All products have been released and are available for sale. Follow this link to see product details, photos, and release information. For samples or more information about a specific product, please contact us using the information below.

About Yamazaki Home

Established over a hundred years ago, Yamazaki Home is a household name in Japan. Looking to introduce its organization, storage, and space-saving interior designs to the global markets, Yamazaki opened its first international branch in Brooklyn, New York in 2014 and in Düsseldorf, Germany in 2016. Yamazaki looks to challenge industry standards, offering unique solutions to minimalist, modern home designs inspired by life in Japan. Find us on Instagram (@yamazakihome), Facebook (Yamazaki Home), and Twitter (@yamazakihome).



To get in touch with a member of staff about interviews, articles, or product samples, contact our PR Coordinator, Morgan Carpenter, at press@theyamazakihome.com