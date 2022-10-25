Innovation Minds announces a VIP Pilot program for executing a 3-4x increase in your Engagement & Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovation Minds, a Silicon Valley-based company, announced today the launch of its VIP Pilot program. The program aims to serve organizations which are keenly interested in championing innovation & engagement at their company and want to get started without having to worry about the change management efforts.



“We know how difficult it can be for companies and its leaders to start an innovation & engagement initiative without the right tools or support structure” said Bala Balasubramanian, Founder & CEO of Innovation Minds “We believe that our Pilot program represents a unique opportunity for companies looking to engage their talents and innovate faster and better than ever before."

The VIP Pilot program is designed to help organizations with their innovation & engagement initiatives by providing an easy-to-use platform equipped with the latest AI/ML technologies, tools & strategies designed to boost engagement and innovation within 8 weeks. The platform has been developed by experts in HR & Innovation who have worked with large companies like LinkedIn, PayPal, and eBay.

“The future of work is already here.” added Bala. “Organizations are realizing they need to harness the power of technology to engage & innovate. But they also need an approach that allows them to keep up with the ever-changing dynamics of today’s workforce, so they can create a workplace that is open to change without fear of losing their best talent.”

The Pilot program includes an Innovation Sprint designed to help organizations by engaging in a process that helps them identify the challenges that need to be solved and the opportunities that can lead to success in their specific area of focus. It's a great way to get started in 2023 while experiencing what their full suite of products and services can do for your organization.

Through sophisticated analytics capabilities and an advanced digital platform, Innovation Minds allows organizations to identify what is important to them so they can align their strategy with the right talents and initiatives. Innovation Minds has been working with organizations across industries including internet, financial technology, e-commerce, hospitality, education, healthcare and more. It has helped companies innovate and improve their services faster while also boosting their employee engagement levels by up to 5x.

With the pilot-associated grant, organizations can leverage the Innovation Minds platform and Innovation Sprint, without having to worry about resources or having a massive budget. The grant covers most of the cost allowing organizations to implement the Innovation Minds solution rid of major obstacles to path forward.

Your 60-Day Sprint for executing a 3-4x Increase in Engagement & Innovation is explained as below:

Build Employee Xpereince/Innovation aspiration and baseline using experience and innovation assessments and ask tool. Explore New Possibles for 3-4x current engagement, innovation, and productivity. Create a roadmap including next actions to transform core EX/Innovation journeys Enable Employee Xpereince/Innovation transformation by implementing a system for creating best in class innovation & engagement experiences.

3Bs (Budget, Bandwidth & Buy-in) no longer an issue.

Take the first step to having a more engaged and innovative workforce. Request a demo today.

