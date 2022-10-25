Jet Dock to Attend Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

CLEVELAND, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jet Dock Systems, a world leader specializing in the design and manufacture of modular drive-on docking systems, will attend and exhibit at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) from Oct. 26-30, 2022. Jet Dock's exhibition space can always be found in Booth #1 within the Boating Accessories Tent located at the north entrance gate of the Bahia Mar Yachting Center.

After unveiling its patented modular floating dock at FLIBS in 1993, Jet Dock has remained an annual exhibitor at the world's largest in-water boat show. In addition to providing boat show attendees with hands-on demonstrations of their modular boat lifts, Jet Dock has presented advancements in drive-on docking technology including PWC lifts, kayak docks and walkway platforms.

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show is the world's largest in-water boat show. Featuring 1,000 exhibitors and over 1,300 boats, yachts and superyachts, FLIBS attracts over 100,000 attendees to the event. "It's the finest marine environment, attracting the most educated and vibrant marketplace of boaters," says W. Allan Eva III, Vice President at Jet Dock Systems. "We have always been proud and excited to exhibit in Fort Lauderdale, the boating capital of the world."

Jet Dock is the original inventor of drive-on docking systems and specializes in floating, modular dry-docking solutions. Their current product lines include docking options for kayaks, PWCs, mid-sized boats, seaplanes, 50-foot performance boats and more.

For product information and media inquiries, please contact our knowledgeable team of advisors at salesteam@jetdock.com or call 1-800-JETDOCK.

Contact Information:

Byron Jacobs

salesteam@jetdock.com

1-800-JETDOCK



