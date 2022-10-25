Lease End Expands Operations into Twin Falls to Support Rapid Growth

TWIN FALLS, Idaho, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lease End , the leading online platform empowering consumers to take control of their end-of-lease options, today announced the opening of its second office in Twin Falls, Idaho. As the company is experiencing rapid growth, 4,650% in 2022, the new office space will enable the company to expand its business, meet growth goals and position Idaho as a tech hub center.

“We want to grow the tech scene in Idaho and continue to hire more in-state employees,” said Brandon Williams, CEO and Co-Founder of Lease End. “This year, we were named Inc. Magazine’s fastest growing company in Idaho and this was thanks to our hardworking employees. Growing up in Idaho ourselves, one of our aspirations has been to keep Idaho’s tech-talent from moving out of the state. With our second location in Twin Falls, we’re doing just that.”

Lease End has changed how auto leaseholders end their leases, by providing a digital platform that empowers auto-lease owners to easily exit their lease. In October alone, the company helped more than 700 Americans end their transactions and since 2018, has helped its customers earn over 22.2 million dollars off the equity of their cars. The office is located at the old Twin Cinema 12 Theater, and will serve as the main engine for training and development for Lease End’s success group, which is made up of sales advisors, funders and payoff specialists. The office will hold approximately 70 employees and counting.

“The beautiful state of Idaho has so much to offer, and as one of the fastest-growing cities, Twin Falls is the perfect location for us to expand into,” said Williams. “We want this state to be viewed as a tech hub and are committed to expanding the accessibility of tech-focused jobs in order to strengthen our growing state.”

Officially opening in early November, Lease End is looking to immediately fill new positions. If you’re interested in working at Lease End and/or learning more about the company, please visit https://www.leaseend.com/ .

About Lease End

Lease End empowers auto-lease owners with the technology to easily exit their lease. Lease End is a fast-growing, forward-thinking fintech company creating a better lease-end experience – one that’s more intuitive to a modern, informed consumer. Since its incorporation in early 2021, Lease End’s mission has been to simplify the lease-end process and provide lease owners with the resources necessary to make educated and personalized decisions. Lease End enables users to take control over their end-of-lease options and make decisions that are truly best for them by providing innovative technology and offering services centered around speed, convenience, and transparency.