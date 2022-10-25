Introducing Paddle BC: Your Guide to Exploring Paddling Destinations Across the Province

CASTLEGAR, British Columbia, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paddlebc.ca has just launched, bringing a directory of BC’s world-class guided paddling experiences to your fingertips. A collaboration between BC’s paddling associations, and supported by Destination BC, this online directory lets paddling enthusiasts of all levels easily discover BC’s world-class destinations and waterways for paddleboarding, kayaking, rafting, canoeing, and kayak fishing.



“I love to paddle everything, from lakes and rivers to the ocean, and when I travel my paddleboard always goes with me,” explains Paddle BC founder, Andrea Ryman. “Having worked in tourism for the last 15 years, I noticed that fishing and biking have led the charge in BC for adventure tourism. With the wealth of waterways running though the province, creating Paddle BC seemed like the best next step to highlight British Columbia's epic adventure playground.”

Facts about paddling in BC:

BC has over 25,000 kilometres of ocean coastline to explore, innumerable rivers and tributaries, and more than 20,000 lakes of all sizes.

Canoeing and kayaking are the fourth most popular outdoor activities and are as popular as fishing (Source: General Social Survey, Canadians at Work and Home, 2016).

There are six diverse paddling regions in BC: the Kootenay Rockies, Thompson Okanagan, Cariboo Chilcotin Coast, Northern BC, Vancouver Island, and the Vancouver, Coast and Mountains region.

Adventure tourism, which continues to be on the rise since Covid, generates in excess of $2 billion in annual income​ in every corner of the province.

What you’ll discover at PaddleBC.ca

About Paddle BC

Launched in 2022, Paddle BC is a collaboration between paddling associations and tourism organizations and has two main goals. The first is to promote British Columbia as a world-class paddling destination that offers some of the most varied and fun waterways on the planet. The second goal of Paddle BC is to endorse the safety of the sport with the help of local experts. Paddle BC is supported by partners including Destination British Columbia, Tourism Kamloops, Cariboo Chilcotin Coast, Tourism Fernie, Fishing BC, Tourism Squamish, Indigenous Tourism BC, and Tourism Golden.

Paddle BC gratefully acknowledges that we live, work and play on the territories of the 203 First Nations in British Columbia.

