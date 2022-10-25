Data Integration Software Market Sales to Top US$ 19.5 Bn by 2032– Persistence Market Research

New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Data Integration Software Market was valued at US$ 3,366.5 Mn in 2017, and is expected to register a CAGR of 12.6% from 2018 to 2026. Rising need for products or services supporting digital transformation and ease in data management are the major factors driving the growth of Data Integration Software market.



According to a recent market report published by Persistence Market research titled, “Data Integration Software Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2026”, the

Data integration is the process in which heterogeneous data is combined or retrieved from different sources to form a meaningful or valuable information. Data Integration primarily supports the analytical processing of large data sets by combining, aligning and merging each data set from different sources or organizational department. Data Integration is extremely useful in case of merging systems of two different companies to provide a unified view of company’s data assets.

Request for Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/23536

Data Integration Software Market: Segmental Forecast

Data Integration Software is categorized on the basis of deployment, component, end-user and region.

On the basis of deployment type the Data Integration Software market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. The revenue contribution from the cloud segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period.

On the basis of component, the Data Integration Software market is segmented as software and services. The services segment is further bifurcated into managed services, consulting services and other professional services. The services segment is expected to register a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

On the basis of end-user, the global Data Integration Software market is segmented into BFSI, IT and Telecom, government, retail and consumer goods, healthcare, manufacturing and others. The revenue contribution from healthcare segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period.

Get customized report as per requirement: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/23536

Key Companies-

International Business Machines Corp.

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

SAS Institute, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Boomi

Talend Inc.

Hitachi Vantara Corporation

Informatica LLC

Information Builders Inc.

Jitterbit Inc.

Attunity Inc.

Liaison Technologies, Inc.

Actian Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Others.

Data Integration Software Market: Regional Insights

This report also covers trends driving each segment and offers analysis and insights regarding the potential of Data Integration Software Market in regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Japan, South East Asia and Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, China is projected to exhibit relatively high growth in the global market, registering a CAGR of 15.3% over the forecast period. Revenue from the Data Integration Software Market in North America and Europe is expected to collectively account for over 43% of the global Data Integration Software Market revenue in 2018. Data Integration Software Market providers can focus on expanding across several countries in China and North American regions.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/data-integration-software-market.asp

“Market Benefiting from Advent of Big Data Technology”

Organizations are facing numerous issues in dealing with the fast-expanding data sources as their customer base grows and they enter new markets and regions.

With the introduction of big data technology, organizations have started to understand the advantages of effectively utilizing big data and are engaging in big data technologies, particularly data integration.

Other Trending Reports:

8K Technology Market

Advanced and Predictive Analytics (APA) Software Market

Integration & Orchestration Middleware Market

Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market

Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Market

Consumer Mobile Payments Market

Digital Signature Software Market

End-point Security Market

Internet of Things ( IoT ) Analytics Market

Email Application Market

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.