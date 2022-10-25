TELUS Friendly Future Foundation launches online auction with goal of raising $200K

English French

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS Friendly Future Foundation launched its second annual Friendly Future Online Auction , with a goal of raising $200,000 with one hundred per cent of proceeds going towards charities that help Canadian youth. Running until November 8, Canadians can bid on close to two hundred auction items , generously donated from partners across the country, including weekend getaways, the latest tech devices, tickets to sporting events and concerts, artwork and collectables, restaurant packages, and signed sports memorabilia. Last year the auction raised over $130,000 and since the Foundation’s founding in 2018, with the support and generosity of people across Canada, TELUS Friendly Future Foundation has been providing over 2 million youth, each year, from underserved communities, access to the resources they need to learn, be creative, make connections, and stay healthy, opening up new opportunities for them to succeed. The Foundation has supported charities such as:



BeaYOUtiful Foundation, an organization dedicated to advancing health and youth education through self-esteem and confidence-building classes run by mentors who are close in age to the participants.

BGC Canada provides safe, supportive places where children and youth can experience new opportunities, overcome barriers, build positive relationships, and develop confidence and skills for life.

World Wide Hearing Foundation, works with Canadian Indigenous communities and hearing health professionals to build, pilot, and scale innovative solutions that provide sustainable Indigenous-led hearing care services for children and youth.

Hackergal, is helping increase the percentage of women working in STEM-related fields by helping to ensure that girls, including trans students, as well as genderqueer and non-binary students, between the ages of eleven and eighteen have the knowledge they require before selecting elective courses in high school.

The Boundless School offers a unique educational opportunity for youth living in low-income households. Launched in the 1980s to help children with mental health barriers get out of the city and into the wilderness, the organization is now a fully registered school using immersion into nature as a form of therapy.



“We’re truly excited to bring back the Friendly Future Online Auction for a second year. Beginning today, until November 8, Canadians can bid on some incredible items with proceeds directly helping support youth across the country,” said Shanan Spencer-Brown, Executive Director. “At TELUS Friendly Future Foundation, we believe all youth, regardless of circumstance, deserve an equal opportunity to reach their full potential. By bidding in our auction, you’re helping us support more of Canada’s youth to develop confidence, skills and a sense of belonging.”

Established in 2018, TELUS Friendly Future Foundation, an independent registered charity, along with its 13 Community Boards across Canada, support the well-being of over 2 million youth each year who face obstacles to reaching their full potential, providing them with access to the technology, health, and education resources they need to thrive. Each year, TELUS Friendly Future Foundation provides grant funding to more than 500 charitable organizations across the country.

The Friendly Future Online Auction runs until November 8. To view the items up for auction and to bid or make a donation, visit friendlyfutureauction.com .

Founded in 2018, TELUS Friendly Future Foundation is an independent registered charity that supports the well-being of youth who face obstacles to reaching their full potential. Our mission is to help connect youth to a world of opportunities by supporting Canadian organizations that offer health, education or technology programs. We have provided more than $33 million in grants to community-based, provincial, territorial and national charities that help make the future brighter for youth and their families. TELUS Friendly Future Foundation alongside our 13 TELUS Community Boards, provides more than $8 million to 500+ charities across Canada each year.