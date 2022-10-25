First Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) today announced results for the third quarter of 2022.

  • Net income was $18.1 million compared to $16.1 million for the same period of 2021;
  • Diluted net income per common share of $1.50 compared to $1.24 for the same period of 2021;
  • Return on average assets was 1.43% compared to 1.34% for the three months ended September 30, 2021;
  • Credit loss provision was $1.1 million compared to negative provision for credit losses of $1.5 million for the third quarter 2021; and
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $23.7 million compared to $18.7 million for the same period in 2021.1

The Corporation further reported results for the nine months ending September 30, 2022:

  • Net income was $54.6 million compared to $45.6 million for the same period of 2021;
  • Diluted net income per common share of $4.45 compared to $3.42 for the same period of 2021;
  • Return on average assets was 1.43% compared to 1.28% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021;
  • Negative provision for credit losses was $4.8 million compared to negative provision for credit losses of $3.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021; and
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $63.2 million compared to $53.8 million for the same period in 2021.1

1 Non-GAAP financial measure that Management believes is useful for investors and management to understand pre-tax profitability before giving effect to credit loss expense and to provide additional perspective on the Corporations performance over time as well as comparison to the Corporations peers and evaluating the financial results of the Corporation – please refer to the Non GAAP reconciliations contained in this release.

“We are pleased with our third quarter results” said Norman L. Lowery, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Loan growth continues to be strong which contributed to our sixth straight quarter of net interest income growth.”

Average Total Loans

Average total loans for the third quarter of 2022 were $2.92 billion versus $2.52 billion for the comparable period in 2021, an increase of $402 million or 16.0%.

Total Loans Outstanding

Total loans outstanding as of September 30, 2022 were $2.97 billion compared to $2.48 billion as of September 30, 2021, an increase of $491 million or 19.8%. On a linked quarter basis, total loans increased $82.9 million or 2.9% from $2.89 billion as of June 30, 2022.

Average Total Deposits

Average total deposits for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, were $4.41 billion versus $4.04 billion as of September 30, 2021, an increase of $365 million or 9.0%.

Total Deposits

Total deposits were $4.41 billion as of September 30, 2022, compared to $4.03 billion as of September 30, 2021, an increase of $379 million or 9.4%.

Book Value Per Share

Book Value per share was $36.49 at September 30, 2022, compared to $46.22 at September 30, 2021. The decrease was partially driven by the repurchase of 889,429 shares of the Corporation’s common stock.

Shareholder Equity

Shareholder equity at September 30, 2022, was $438.6 million compared to $594.9 million on September 30, 2021. In the quarter the Corporation repurchased 9,125 shares of its common stock. The decrease in shareholder’s equity is reflective of the downturn in the markets which affected the accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (“AOCI”) on investments available for sale. AOCI has decreased $172 million in comparison to September 30, 2021.

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Asset Ratio

The Corporation’s tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 7.01% at September 30, 2022, compared to 10.79% at September 30, 2021. The decrease was partially driven by the aforementioned share repurchases.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 was $43.1 million, compared to $36.0 million reported for the same period of 2021, an increase of $7.1 million or 19.64%.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was 3.71% compared to the 3.22% reported at September 30, 2021. On a linked quarter basis, the net interest margin increased 25 basis points from 3.46% as of June 30, 2022.

Nonperforming Loans

Nonperforming loans as of September 30, 2022, were $14.3 million versus $19.5 million as of September 30, 2021. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.48% as of September 30, 2022, versus 0.79% as of September 30, 2021.

Credit Loss Provision

The provision for credit losses for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $1.05 million, compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $1.50 million for the third quarter 2021.

Net Charge-Offs

In the third quarter of 2022 net charge-offs were $3.02 million compared to $270 thousand in the same period of 2021. On July 12, 2022, the Corporation sold seven classified non farm non residential commercial loans, which were acquired in the two acquisitions in 2019 and 2021, with a total principal balance of $14.9 million. The net recovery on the sale of $361,000 was a result of the charge-off of the seven loans of $2.1 million, netted by the reserve on those loans and the unamortized discount remaining from the acquisitions.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The Corporation’s allowance for credit losses as of September 30, 2022, was $39.5 million compared to $40.0 million as of September 30, 2021. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.33% as of September 30, 2022, compared to 1.61% as of September 30, 2021.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 was $12.1 million and $11.1 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was $31.5 million compared to $28.5 million in 2021. The year-over-year change is, in part, impacted by the acquisition of Hancock Bancorp in the third quarter of 2021.

Efficiency Ratio

The Corporation’s efficiency ratio was 55.72% for the quarter ending September 30, 2022, versus 59.01% for the same period in 2021.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was $4.6 million versus $4.1 million for the same period in 2021. The effective tax rate for 2022 was 20.61% compared to 20.07% for 2021.

About First Financial Corporation

First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A. First Financial Bank N.A., the fifth oldest national bank in the United States, operates 78 banking centers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee. Additional information is available at www.first-online.bank.

 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,
  2022   2022   2021   2022   2021 
END OF PERIOD BALANCES                
Assets$5,009,339  $5,006,648  $4,801,093  $5,009,339  $4,801,093 
Deposits$4,407,506  $4,383,257  $4,028,636  $4,407,506  $4,028,636 
Loans, including net deferred loan costs$2,970,475  $2,887,527  $2,479,910  $2,970,475  $2,479,910 
Allowance for Credit Losses$39,495  $41,468  $39,986  $39,495  $39,986 
Total Equity$438,626  $461,531  $594,935  $438,626  $594,935 
Tangible Common Equity(a)$344,617  $367,210  $508,618  $344,617  $508,618 
                 
AVERAGE BALANCES                
Total Assets$5,048,849  $5,046,846  $4,818,880  $5,081,779  $4,723,566 
Earning Assets$4,774,080  $4,809,570  $4,615,235  $4,837,110  $4,523,975 
Investments$1,436,179  $1,432,321  $1,325,651  $1,445,657  $1,234,547 
Loans$2,917,457  $2,825,684  $2,515,639  $2,840,103  $2,591,939 
Total Deposits$4,406,187  $4,416,542  $4,041,441  $4,416,845  $3,946,463 
Interest-Bearing Deposits$3,515,568  $3,519,122  $3,223,948  $3,520,152  $3,152,340 
Interest-Bearing Liabilities$95,098  $103,223  $106,936  $101,442  $106,326 
Total Equity$481,225  $494,233  $599,011  $513,527  $600,093 
                 
INCOME STATEMENT DATA                
Net Interest Income$43,104  $40,469  $36,028  $121,384  $106,569 
Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent(b)$44,402  $41,665  $37,134  $124,975  $109,812 
Provision for Credit Losses$1,050  $750  $(1,500) $(4,750) $(3,244)
Non-interest Income$12,140  $10,270  $11,092  $36,148  $31,317 
Non-interest Expense$31,504  $30,674  $28,459  $93,522  $84,094 
Net Income$18,051  $15,613  $16,098  $54,588  $45,589 
                 
PER SHARE DATA                
Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share$1.50  $1.27  $1.24  $4.45  $3.42 
Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share$  $0.54  $  $0.54  $0.53 
Book Value Per Common Share$36.49  $38.36  $46.22  $36.49  $46.22 
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share(c)$33.27  $32.65  $39.38  $28.67  $39.51 
Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 12,029   12,248   13,019   12,270   13,320 

(a)  Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible common equity by excluding goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholder’s equity.
(b)  Net interest income fully tax equivalent is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate net interest income fully tax equivalent by adding back the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income to net interest income. We calculate the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income by dividing tax exempt income by the net of tax rate of 75%.
(c)  Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate the factor by dividing average tangible common equity by average shares outstanding. We calculate average tangible common equity by excluding average intangible assets from average shareholder’s equity.



                  
Key RatiosThree Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30,  June 30,  September 30,   September 30,   September 30, 
  2022   2022   2021   2022   2021 
Return on average assets 1.43 %  1.24 %  1.34 %  1.43 %  1.28 %
Return on average common shareholder's equity 15.00 %  12.64 %  10.75 %  14.14 %  10.10 %
Efficiency ratio 55.72 %  59.06 %  59.01 %  58.04 %  59.59 %
Average equity to average assets 9.53 %  9.79 %  12.43 %  10.11 %  12.70 %
Net interest margin(a) 3.71 %  3.46 %  3.22 %  3.44 %  3.24 %
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases 0.19 %  (0.03)%  0.04 %  0.19 %  0.04 %
Credit loss reserve to loans and leases 1.33 %  1.44 %  1.61 %  1.33 %  1.61 %
Credit loss reserve to nonperforming loans 276.59 %  306.97 %  205.12 %  276.59 %  205.12 %
Nonperforming loans to loans and leases 0.48 %  0.47 %  0.79 %  0.48 %  0.79 %
Tier 1 leverage 10.33 %  9.97 %  10.77 %  10.33 %  10.77 %
Risk-based capital - Tier 1 13.69 %  13.51 %  16.63 %  13.69 %  16.63 %

(a)   Net interest margin is calculated on a tax equivalent basis.



                   
Asset QualityThree Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,
  2022   2022   2021   2022   2021 
Accruing loans and leases past due 30-89 days$18,626  $20,273  $10,765  $18,626  $10,765 
Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more$1,185  $980  $1,355  $1,185  $1,355 
Nonaccrual loans and leases$9,147  $8,383  $13,650  $9,147  $13,650 
Total troubled debt restructuring$3,947  $4,146  $4,489  $3,947  $4,489 
Other real estate owned$214  $170  $884  $214  $884 
Nonperforming loans and other real estate owned$14,493  $13,679  $20,378  $14,493  $20,378 
Total nonperforming assets$17,604  $16,766  $23,622  $17,604  $23,622 
Gross charge-offs$5,653  $2,411  $1,614  $11,318  $5,103 
Recoveries$2,630  $2,613  $1,344  $7,258  $4,257 
Net charge-offs/(recoveries)$3,023  $(202) $270  $4,060  $846 



       
Non-GAAP ReconciliationsThree Months Ended September 30, 
  2022      2021 
($in thousands, except EPS)      
Income before Income Taxes$22,690  $20,161 
Provision for credit losses 1,050   (1,500)
Provision for unfunded commitments     
Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income$23,740  $18,661 



      
Non-GAAP ReconciliationsNine Months Ended September 30,
  2022   2021 
($ in thousands, except EPS)     
Income before Income Taxes$68,760  $57,036 
Provision for credit losses (4,750)  (3,244)
Provision for unfunded commitments (850)   
Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income$63,160  $53,792 



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

      
 September 30, December 31,
  2022   2021 
 (unaudited)
ASSETS     
Cash and due from banks$328,222  $682,807 
Federal funds sold 8,223   308 
Securities available-for-sale 1,331,985   1,364,734 
Loans:     
Commercial 1,717,265   1,674,066 
Residential 676,400   664,509 
Consumer 570,245   474,026 
  2,963,910   2,812,601 
(Less) plus:     
Net deferred loan costs 6,565   3,294 
Allowance for credit losses (39,495)  (48,305)
  2,930,980   2,767,590 
Restricted stock 15,372   16,200 
Accrued interest receivable 19,128   16,946 
Premises and equipment, net 68,113   69,522 
Bank-owned life insurance 116,034   116,997 
Goodwill 86,985   86,135 
Other intangible assets 7,024   8,024 
Other real estate owned 214   108 
Other assets 97,059   45,728 
TOTAL ASSETS$5,009,339  $5,175,099 
      
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY     
Deposits:     
Non-interest-bearing$894,348  $914,933 
Interest-bearing:     
Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits 56,596   74,015 
Other interest-bearing deposits 3,456,562   3,420,621 
  4,407,506   4,409,569 
Short-term borrowings 89,321   93,374 
FHLB advances 9,593   15,937 
Other liabilities 64,293   73,643 
TOTAL LIABILITIES 4,570,713   4,592,523 
      
Shareholders’ equity     
Common stock, $.125 stated value per share;     
Authorized shares-40,000,000     
Issued shares-16,114,992 in 2022 and 16,096,313 in 2021     
Outstanding shares-12,021,998 in 2022 and 12,629,893 in 2021 2,011   2,009 
Additional paid-in capital 142,596   141,979 
Retained earnings 607,220   559,139 
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (167,375)  (2,426)
Less: Treasury shares at cost-4,092,994 in 2022 and 3,466,420 in 2021 (145,826)  (118,125)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 438,626   582,576 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY$5,009,339  $5,175,099 



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

            
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
 (unaudited)
INTEREST INCOME:           
Loans, including related fees$38,021  $31,937  $104,683  $95,760 
Securities:           
Taxable 7,327   3,627   17,958   10,061 
Tax-exempt 2,562   2,234   7,402   6,471 
Other 336   347   1,059   1,080 
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 48,246   38,145   131,102   113,372 
INTEREST EXPENSE:           
Deposits 4,644   1,959   8,793   6,335 
Short-term borrowings 418   99   676   291 
Other borrowings 80   59   249   177 
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 5,142   2,117   9,718   6,803 
NET INTEREST INCOME 43,104   36,028   121,384   106,569 
Provision for credit losses 1,050   (1,500)  (4,750)  (3,244)
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION           
FOR LOAN LOSSES 42,054   37,528   126,134   109,813 
NON-INTEREST INCOME:           
Trust and financial services 1,015   1,156   3,687   3,774 
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 3,109   2,697   8,845   7,267 
Other service charges and fees 4,656   4,466   14,052   13,747 
Securities gains (losses), net    5   5   111 
Gain on sales of mortgage loans 440   1,425   1,705   4,268 
Other 2,920   1,343   7,854   2,150 
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 12,140   11,092   36,148   31,317 
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:           
Salaries and employee benefits 15,943   15,770   48,953   47,478 
Occupancy expense 2,525   2,151   7,419   6,302 
Equipment expense 3,311   2,177   9,177   7,195 
FDIC Expense 556   313   1,526   898 
Other 9,169   8,048   26,447   22,221 
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 31,504   28,459   93,522   84,094 
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 22,690   20,161   68,760   57,036 
Provision for income taxes 4,639   4,063   14,172   11,447 
NET INCOME 18,051   16,098   54,588   45,589 
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)           
Change in unrealized gains/(losses) on securities, net of reclassifications and taxes (41,060)  (2,985)  (165,893)  (12,281)
Change in funded status of post retirement benefits, net of taxes 315   471   944   1,415 
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)$(22,694) $13,584  $(110,361) $34,723 
PER SHARE DATA           
Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share$1.50  $1.24  $4.45  $3.42 
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands) 12,029   13,019   12,270   13,320 