Palo Alto Innovation® Expands Home Automation With Its 1.5 Update

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palo Alto Innovation®, LLC, a company solving everyday consumer problems with efficient and innovative products, announces that its Sandman® Doppler™ Smart Clock 1.5 update has been released. The 1.5 update will equip users with the power of local control. This addition will allow users to have peace of mind due to local control’s increased speed and security so users can switch from cloud to local support seamlessly and automatically. Additionally, the update offers users the option to tap into the powerful and customizable Home Assistant. With this new feature, running automation commands with the Doppler are endless. Another great feature coming to the 1.5 update is the ability to use Apple Shortcuts (iOS, iPadOS, WatchOS, MacOS) for a wide array of automations and functions with your Apple products.



The new Home Assistant integration allows the Doppler to connect with even more smart devices including those that normally would not pair with each other. Home Assistant serves as a bridge between smart devices and enhances the Sandman Doppler’s unique features. Users will be able to customize their Doppler displays with events from other smart devices or other event notifications. Some unique examples are, customizing the color display of the Doppler to coincide with recycling day, linking up a glucose monitor for diabetics to have your Doppler alert you if your blood sugar is too high or low, displaying the battery percentage of your electric car, and using the Doppler smart buttons to carry out a myriad of functions, like raising your blinds and starting your morning coffee. The Doppler’s 1.5 update equips users with the ability to customize their smart home in their unique way to meet their needs, while being supported by the much-desired local control. Additionally, this update will provide iOS 16 users with the ability to connect with the Doppler to carry out some similar advanced customizations through the Shortcuts app.

“Adding in compatibility with Home Assistant and Shortcuts will aid users in connecting smart devices that otherwise wouldn’t be able to communicate with each other,” said Alex Tramiel, CEO of Palo Alto Innovation. “This is a game changer for the smart home community, and we are thrilled to be providing this update to our loyal consumer base. From setting up your lightbar on the Doppler to flash when there is motion at your front door to announcing which door has opened in your home, the possibilities literally are endless with this update, and I can’t wait to see how our users utilize these tools to make their everyday lives easier.”

The Doppler’s last update, 1.4, featured upgrades and additions to the operating system, Wi-Fi connection, Amazon Alexa routines, simultaneous alarms, upgraded weather features, bug fixes and more.

For more information on Palo Alto Innovation, visit: https://www.paloaltoinnovation.com . The Sandman Doppler can be purchased on the Sandman Clocks website and is also available on Amazon .

About Palo Alto Innovation

Founded in March 2015, Palo Alto Innovation focuses on making life easier, one gizmo at a time. The company solves everyday consumer problems with efficient and innovative products. Their most notable of products, the Sandman and Sandman Doppler Smart Clocks are made for the 21st century. The contemporary, neutral design combines intuitive controls with the largest auto-adjustable display of its type, integrated cable management, and multiple USB ports to keep several consumer devices charged and ready to go.