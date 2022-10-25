Global Wearable Fitness Technology Market to Reach $28.9 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wearable Fitness Technology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033293/?utm_source=GNW
1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Smartwatches, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.7% CAGR and reach US$9.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wristbands segment is readjusted to a revised 14.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.5% CAGR
The Wearable Fitness Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.8% and 11% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.4% CAGR.
Smartshoes Segment to Record 11.3% CAGR
In the global Smartshoes segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
Adidas AG
Apple Inc.
Fitbit Inc.
Garmin Ltd.
Jawbone Inc.
LG Electronics Inc.
Nike Inc.
Pebble Technology Corp.
Qualcomm Inc.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Wearable Fitness Technology - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
