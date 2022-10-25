Global Wearable Fitness Technology Market to Reach $28.9 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wearable Fitness Technology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033293/?utm_source=GNW

1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Smartwatches, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.7% CAGR and reach US$9.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wristbands segment is readjusted to a revised 14.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.5% CAGR



The Wearable Fitness Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.8% and 11% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.4% CAGR.



Smartshoes Segment to Record 11.3% CAGR



In the global Smartshoes segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -

Adidas AG

Apple Inc.

Fitbit Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Jawbone Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

Nike Inc.

Pebble Technology Corp.

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.





IV. COMPETITION

