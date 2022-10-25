Global Wearable Displays Market to Reach $9.4 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wearable Displays Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033292/?utm_source=GNW

2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Head-Mounted Displays, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 21.5% CAGR and reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Smartwatches segment is readjusted to a revised 19.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $769.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.4% CAGR



The Wearable Displays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$769.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.9% and 17.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.9% CAGR.



Smart Bands / Activity Trackers Segment to Record 18.1% CAGR



In the global Smart Bands / Activity Trackers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 18.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$389.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 74 Featured) -

AU Optronics

BOE Technology

Dresden Microdisplay

E Ink

Emagin Corporation

Hannstar Display

Japan Display

Jasper Display

Kopin Corporation

LG Display





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Wearable Displays - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

