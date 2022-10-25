MRC Recruiting Grows Team With New Additions to Staff

DENVER, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MRC, a resource industry recruiting firm, is pleased to announce three new team members. Samantha Larson, Heather Simoens and Cilene Zepeda have joined the global team at MRC.

MRC CEO Lindsey Schultz says the new hires round out the strong MRC staff. "I've been watching and courting these professionals for some time and am proud to have them on our team full-time. They each bring unique skills to the organization to help us move forward fulfilling the people needs of our clients."

Larson, from Boise, Idaho, is an experienced recruiting professional in the mineral exploration industry and is now the talent acquisition director for MRC. She worked at Barrick North America, managed the North American Internship Program, and took over recruiting for Barrick Gold Exploration, Inc. before expanding into information technology recruitment. She and her husband manage Extrados Exploration, LLC.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from the University of Nevada, Reno and studied at the Universidad del País Vasco in Leioa, Spain.

Simoens, of Montrose, Colo., is a senior human resources consultant for MRC. She's well-versed in multiple disciplines surrounding human resource development, efficiency and compensation administration. Heather brings more than 20 years of experience in human resource management and marketing to MRC. Simoens most recently served as a human resource manager at Ouray Silver Mines, Inc.

Zepeda, in Toronto, is the new administrative manager and talent acquisition specialist for MRC. She has extensive experience in the field along with a Master of Business Administration from Universidad Tecnológica Centroamericana, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, and a Master of Human Resource Management degree from Cambrian College in Ontario, Canada. From business development, account management and international acquisition, along with fluency in three languages, Zepeda is on tap to bring top-tier talent to the resource sector.

About MRC:

MRC was founded in 1984 to provide resource companies with experienced and leading high-potential candidates to build a sustainable workforce. MRC is a family-run corporation with a global network of experienced recruiters and HR professionals. They specialize in the resource, engineering, energy and mining sectors and work to provide the right candidates for every position. Visit MRC on the web at www.miningsearch.com.

Contact Information:

Ira Gostin

G8 Strategies

ira@g8strategies.com

775-391-0213



Related Images











Image 1





L-R: Samantha Larson, Heather Simoens and Cilene Zepeda from MRC Recruiting.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment