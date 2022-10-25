Global Weapons Carriage and Release Systems Market to Reach $620.1 Million by 2027

New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Weapons Carriage and Release Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033290/?utm_source=GNW

1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Fighter Aircrafts, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$217.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Combat Support Aircrafts segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $124 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR



The Weapons Carriage and Release Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$124 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$126.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$82.2 Million by the year 2027.







Helicopters Segment to Record 4.6% CAGR



In the global Helicopters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$75.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$101.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 78 Featured) -

Alkan

Cobham PLC

Ferra Engineering Pty LTD

Harris Corporation

Marotta Controls

Marvin Group

Moog, Inc.

Rafaut Group

Raytheon Company

Ruag Group





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Weapons Carriage and Release Systems - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

