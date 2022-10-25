Global Weapons Carriage and Release Systems Market to Reach $620.1 Million by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Weapons Carriage and Release Systems estimated at US$455 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$620.

1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Fighter Aircrafts, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$217.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Combat Support Aircrafts segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $124 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR

The Weapons Carriage and Release Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$124 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$126.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$82.2 Million by the year 2027.



Helicopters Segment to Record 4.6% CAGR

In the global Helicopters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$75.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$101.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 78 Featured) -
Alkan
Cobham PLC
Ferra Engineering Pty LTD
Harris Corporation
Marotta Controls
Marvin Group
Moog, Inc.
Rafaut Group
Raytheon Company
Ruag Group


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Weapons Carriage and Release Systems - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weapons Carriage and Release Systems by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Weapons Carriage and Release
Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Weapons Carriage and
Release Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Helicopters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Helicopters by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Helicopters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UAVs
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for UAVs by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for UAVs by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aftermarket by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Aftermarket by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Aftermarket by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Missiles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Missiles by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Missiles by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bombs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Bombs by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Bombs by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rockets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Rockets by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Rockets by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Torpedoes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Torpedoes by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Torpedoes by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Weapons Carriage and Release Systems Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2027

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fighter Aircrafts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: World Historic Review for Fighter Aircrafts by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Fighter Aircrafts by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Combat Support Aircrafts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: World Historic Review for Combat Support Aircrafts by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Combat Support
Aircrafts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for OEMs
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: World Historic Review for OEMs by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for OEMs by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Weapons Carriage and Release Systems Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weapons Carriage and Release Systems by Platform - Fighter
Aircrafts, Combat Support Aircrafts, Helicopters and UAVs -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: USA Historic Review for Weapons Carriage and Release
Systems by Platform - Fighter Aircrafts, Combat Support
Aircrafts, Helicopters and UAVs Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Weapons Carriage and
Release Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Fighter Aircrafts, Combat Support Aircrafts,
Helicopters and UAVs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weapons Carriage and Release Systems by End-Use - Aftermarket
and OEMs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: USA Historic Review for Weapons Carriage and Release
Systems by End-Use - Aftermarket and OEMs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Weapons Carriage and
Release Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Aftermarket and OEMs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weapons Carriage and Release Systems by Weapon Type - Missiles,
Bombs, Rockets and Torpedoes - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 42: USA Historic Review for Weapons Carriage and Release
Systems by Weapon Type - Missiles, Bombs, Rockets and Torpedoes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Weapons Carriage and
Release Systems by Weapon Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Missiles, Bombs, Rockets and Torpedoes for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weapons Carriage and Release Systems by Platform - Fighter
Aircrafts, Combat Support Aircrafts, Helicopters and UAVs -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Weapons Carriage and
Release Systems by Platform - Fighter Aircrafts, Combat Support
Aircrafts, Helicopters and UAVs Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Weapons Carriage and
Release Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Fighter Aircrafts, Combat Support Aircrafts,
Helicopters and UAVs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weapons Carriage and Release Systems by End-Use - Aftermarket
and OEMs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Weapons Carriage and
Release Systems by End-Use - Aftermarket and OEMs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Weapons Carriage and
Release Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Aftermarket and OEMs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weapons Carriage and Release Systems by Weapon Type - Missiles,
Bombs, Rockets and Torpedoes - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Weapons Carriage and
Release Systems by Weapon Type - Missiles, Bombs, Rockets and
Torpedoes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Weapons Carriage and
Release Systems by Weapon Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Missiles, Bombs, Rockets and Torpedoes for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Weapons Carriage and Release Systems Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weapons Carriage and Release Systems by Platform - Fighter
Aircrafts, Combat Support Aircrafts, Helicopters and UAVs -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Weapons Carriage and
Release Systems by Platform - Fighter Aircrafts, Combat Support
Aircrafts, Helicopters and UAVs Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Weapons Carriage and
Release Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Fighter Aircrafts, Combat Support Aircrafts,
Helicopters and UAVs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weapons Carriage and Release Systems by End-Use - Aftermarket
and OEMs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Weapons Carriage and
Release Systems by End-Use - Aftermarket and OEMs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Weapons Carriage and
Release Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Aftermarket and OEMs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weapons Carriage and Release Systems by Weapon Type - Missiles,
Bombs, Rockets and Torpedoes - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Weapons Carriage and
Release Systems by Weapon Type - Missiles, Bombs, Rockets and
Torpedoes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Weapons Carriage and
Release Systems by Weapon Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Missiles, Bombs, Rockets and Torpedoes for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Weapons Carriage and Release Systems Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weapons Carriage and Release Systems by Platform - Fighter
Aircrafts, Combat Support Aircrafts, Helicopters and UAVs -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: China Historic Review for Weapons Carriage and
Release Systems by Platform - Fighter Aircrafts, Combat Support
Aircrafts, Helicopters and UAVs Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Weapons Carriage and
Release Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Fighter Aircrafts, Combat Support Aircrafts,
Helicopters and UAVs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weapons Carriage and Release Systems by End-Use - Aftermarket
and OEMs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: China Historic Review for Weapons Carriage and
Release Systems by End-Use - Aftermarket and OEMs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Weapons Carriage and
Release Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Aftermarket and OEMs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weapons Carriage and Release Systems by Weapon Type - Missiles,
Bombs, Rockets and Torpedoes - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 69: China Historic Review for Weapons Carriage and
Release Systems by Weapon Type - Missiles, Bombs, Rockets and
Torpedoes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Weapons Carriage and
Release Systems by Weapon Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Missiles, Bombs, Rockets and Torpedoes for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Weapons Carriage and Release Systems Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weapons Carriage and Release Systems by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Weapons Carriage and
Release Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Weapons Carriage and
Release Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weapons Carriage and Release Systems by Platform - Fighter
Aircrafts, Combat Support Aircrafts, Helicopters and UAVs -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Weapons Carriage and
Release Systems by Platform - Fighter Aircrafts, Combat Support
Aircrafts, Helicopters and UAVs Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Weapons Carriage and
Release Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Fighter Aircrafts, Combat Support Aircrafts,
Helicopters and UAVs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weapons Carriage and Release Systems by End-Use - Aftermarket
and OEMs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Weapons Carriage and
Release Systems by End-Use - Aftermarket and OEMs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Weapons Carriage and
Release Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Aftermarket and OEMs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weapons Carriage and Release Systems by Weapon Type - Missiles,
Bombs, Rockets and Torpedoes - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Weapons Carriage and
Release Systems by Weapon Type - Missiles, Bombs, Rockets and
Torpedoes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Weapons Carriage and
Release Systems by Weapon Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Missiles, Bombs, Rockets and Torpedoes for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Weapons Carriage and Release Systems Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weapons Carriage and Release Systems by Platform - Fighter
Aircrafts, Combat Support Aircrafts, Helicopters and UAVs -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: France Historic Review for Weapons Carriage and
Release Systems by Platform - Fighter Aircrafts, Combat Support
Aircrafts, Helicopters and UAVs Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 85: France 15-Year Perspective for Weapons Carriage and
Release Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Fighter Aircrafts, Combat Support Aircrafts,
Helicopters and UAVs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weapons Carriage and Release Systems by End-Use - Aftermarket
and OEMs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: France Historic Review for Weapons Carriage and
Release Systems by End-Use - Aftermarket and OEMs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Weapons Carriage and
Release Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Aftermarket and OEMs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weapons Carriage and Release Systems by Weapon Type - Missiles,
Bombs, Rockets and Torpedoes - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 90: France Historic Review for Weapons Carriage and
Release Systems by Weapon Type - Missiles, Bombs, Rockets and
Torpedoes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Weapons Carriage and
Release Systems by Weapon Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Missiles, Bombs, Rockets and Torpedoes for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Weapons Carriage and Release Systems Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weapons Carriage and Release Systems by Platform - Fighter
Aircrafts, Combat Support Aircrafts, Helicopters and UAVs -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Weapons Carriage and
Release Systems by Platform - Fighter Aircrafts, Combat Support
Aircrafts, Helicopters and UAVs Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 94: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Weapons Carriage and
Release Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Fighter Aircrafts, Combat Support Aircrafts,
Helicopters and UAVs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weapons Carriage and Release Systems by End-Use - Aftermarket
and OEMs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Weapons Carriage and
Release Systems by End-Use - Aftermarket and OEMs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Weapons Carriage and
Release Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Aftermarket and OEMs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weapons Carriage and Release Systems by Weapon Type - Missiles,
Bombs, Rockets and Torpedoes - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Weapons Carriage and
Release Systems by Weapon Type - Missiles, Bombs, Rockets and
Torpedoes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Weapons Carriage and
Release Systems by Weapon Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Missiles, Bombs, Rockets and Torpedoes for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weapons Carriage and Release Systems by Platform - Fighter
Aircrafts, Combat Support Aircrafts, Helicopters and UAVs -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Weapons Carriage and
Release Systems by Platform - Fighter Aircrafts, Combat Support
Aircrafts, Helicopters and UAVs Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 103: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Weapons Carriage and
Release Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Fighter Aircrafts, Combat Support Aircrafts,
Helicopters and UAVs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weapons Carriage and Release Systems by End-Use - Aftermarket
and OEMs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Weapons Carriage and
Release Systems by End-Use - Aftermarket and OEMs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Weapons Carriage and
Release Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Aftermarket and OEMs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weapons Carriage and Release Systems by Weapon Type - Missiles,
Bombs, Rockets and Torpedoes - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Weapons Carriage and
Release Systems by Weapon Type - Missiles, Bombs, Rockets and
Torpedoes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Weapons Carriage and
Release Systems by Weapon Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Missiles, Bombs, Rockets and Torpedoes for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Weapons Carriage and Release Systems Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2022 (E)
Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weapons Carriage and Release Systems by Platform - Fighter
Aircrafts, Combat Support Aircrafts, Helicopters and UAVs -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: UK Historic Review for Weapons Carriage and Release
Systems by Platform - Fighter Aircrafts, Combat Support
Aircrafts, Helicopters and UAVs Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 112: UK 15-Year Perspective for Weapons Carriage and
Release Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Fighter Aircrafts, Combat Support Aircrafts,
Helicopters and UAVs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weapons Carriage and Release Systems by End-Use - Aftermarket
and OEMs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: UK Historic Review for Weapons Carriage and Release
Systems by End-Use - Aftermarket and OEMs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: UK 15-Year Perspective for Weapons Carriage and
Release Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Aftermarket and OEMs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weapons Carriage and Release Systems by Weapon Type - Missiles,
Bombs, Rockets and Torpedoes - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 117: UK Historic Review for Weapons Carriage and Release
Systems by Weapon Type - Missiles, Bombs, Rockets and Torpedoes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for Weapons Carriage and
Release Systems by Weapon Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Missiles, Bombs, Rockets and Torpedoes for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weapons Carriage and Release Systems by Platform - Fighter
Aircrafts, Combat Support Aircrafts, Helicopters and UAVs -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Weapons Carriage and
Release Systems by Platform - Fighter Aircrafts, Combat Support
Aircrafts, Helicopters and UAVs Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 121: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Weapons Carriage and
Release Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Fighter Aircrafts, Combat Support Aircrafts,
Helicopters and UAVs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weapons Carriage and Release Systems by End-Use - Aftermarket
and OEMs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Weapons Carriage and
Release Systems by End-Use - Aftermarket and OEMs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 124: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Weapons Carriage and
Release Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Aftermarket and OEMs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 125: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weapons Carriage and Release Systems by Weapon Type - Missiles,
Bombs, Rockets and Torpedoes - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 126: Spain Historic Review for Weapons Carriage and
Release Systems by Weapon Type - Missiles, Bombs, Rockets and
Torpedoes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 127: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Weapons Carriage and
Release Systems by Weapon Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

