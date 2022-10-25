Global Weapons Carriage and Release Systems Market to Reach $620.1 Million by 2027

New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Weapons Carriage and Release Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033290/?utm_source=GNW
1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Fighter Aircrafts, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$217.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Combat Support Aircrafts segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $124 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR
The Weapons Carriage and Release Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$124 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$126.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$82.2 Million by the year 2027.
Helicopters Segment to Record 4.6% CAGR
In the global Helicopters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$75.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$101.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 78 Featured) -
Alkan
Cobham PLC
Ferra Engineering Pty LTD
Harris Corporation
Marotta Controls
Marvin Group
Moog, Inc.
Rafaut Group
Raytheon Company
Ruag Group
Read the full report:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Weapons Carriage and Release Systems - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033290/?utm_source=GNW
