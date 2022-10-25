Imagine360 Selected for BenefitsPRO Luminaries Class of 2022

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine360, a leading provider of employer-sponsored health plan solutions, has been named to BenefitsPRO Luminaries Class of 2022 in the category of Humanizing Benefits.



This professional recognition program celebrates top benefits professionals and organizations that strive to transform and humanize the benefits business and set a bright example within the industry. Honorees are selected by a panel of industry experts based on how well they stated and achieved goals with regards to the nomination category; how impactful their work has been; how dedicated the nominee has been to furthering modernization and humanization in the insurance business; and the nominee’s commitment to the highest ethical standards as well as dedication to service and excellence.

“This year’s honorees exemplify how leading benefits professionals are moving their industries toward a brighter future and producing meaningful results in the areas that matter most to employers, employees and the future of the benefits and health care landscape​,” says BenefitsPRO Editor In Chief Paul Wilson. “Our team is excited to recognize these industry thought leaders and innovators as part of our inaugural LUMINARIES program.”

“We are incredibly honored to be selected for the Luminaries Class of 2022 and be recognized for our dedication to humanizing employee benefits,” says Imagine360 President and CEO Jeff Bak. “At Imagine360, it is our mission to humanize the healthcare experience through benefits that are affordable and accessible. We provide concierge member support to help members navigate a complex healthcare landscape, which includes one-on-one guidance and assistance through new or complicated diagnoses and chronic medical conditions, as well as tireless advocacy for fairness.”

Bak continued, “By ensuring fairness and giving patients a voice and peace of mind when navigating an outdated healthcare system, we can protect our members’ hard-earned dollars, advocate for them and provide access to affordable high-quality care.”

For more information about Imagine360, please visit www.imagine360.com.

About Imagine360

Imagine360 is the leading provider of employer-sponsored health plan solutions that deliver deep cost savings and concierge member support. Leveraging 50+ years of expertise, Imagine360’s solutions combine the financial benefits of reference-based pricing, best-in-class member support, and health plan administration. Guiding members through all phases of healthcare, a specialized team provides care navigation and clinical support and relentlessly advocates for members to receive quality care at an affordable price.

CONTACT: Megan Yocum

Megan.Yocum@BuchananPR.com

610.228.0404