Global Waste To Energy (WTE) Market to Reach $55.9 Billion by 2027

Thermal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$45.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Biological segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR
The Waste To Energy (WTE) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 16 Featured) -
Arrow Ecology Ltd.
Austrian Energy & Environment Group Gmbh
Babcock & Wilcox Vølund A/S
Biogen Greenfinch (Biogen)
Bluefire Ethanol
Bta International Gmbh
Community Power Corporation (Cpc)
Constructions Industrielles De La Editerranée (Cnim)
Covanta Energy Corporation
Ecocorp
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Waste To Energy (WTE) - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Waste
To Energy (WTE) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Waste To Energy (WTE) by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Thermal by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biological by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Biological by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Waste To Energy (WTE) Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Waste To Energy (WTE) Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 8: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Waste
To Energy (WTE) by Technology - Thermal and Biological -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: USA 7-Year Perspective for Waste To Energy (WTE) by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermal
and Biological for the Years 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 10: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Waste To Energy (WTE) by Technology - Thermal and Biological -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Waste To Energy (WTE)
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermal
and Biological for the Years 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Waste To Energy (WTE) Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 12: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Waste To Energy (WTE) by Technology - Thermal and Biological -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 13: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Waste To Energy (WTE) by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermal
and Biological for the Years 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Waste To Energy (WTE) Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 14: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Waste To Energy (WTE) by Technology - Thermal and Biological -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: China 7-Year Perspective for Waste To Energy (WTE) by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermal
and Biological for the Years 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Waste To Energy (WTE) Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 16: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Waste To Energy (WTE) by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 17: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Waste To Energy (WTE)
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 18: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Waste To Energy (WTE) by Technology - Thermal and Biological -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 19: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Waste To Energy (WTE)
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermal
and Biological for the Years 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Waste To Energy (WTE) Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 20: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Waste To Energy (WTE) by Technology - Thermal and Biological -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: France 7-Year Perspective for Waste To Energy (WTE)
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermal
and Biological for the Years 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Waste To Energy (WTE) Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 22: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Waste To Energy (WTE) by Technology - Thermal and Biological -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Waste To Energy (WTE)
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermal
and Biological for the Years 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 24: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Waste To Energy (WTE) by Technology - Thermal and Biological -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 25: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Waste To Energy (WTE) by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermal
and Biological for the Years 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Waste To Energy (WTE) Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 26: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Waste
To Energy (WTE) by Technology - Thermal and Biological -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: UK 7-Year Perspective for Waste To Energy (WTE) by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermal
and Biological for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 28: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Waste To Energy (WTE) by Technology - Thermal and
Biological - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Waste To Energy
(WTE) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Thermal and Biological for the Years 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Waste To Energy (WTE) Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 30: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Waste To Energy (WTE) by Technology - Thermal and
Biological - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 31: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Waste To Energy
(WTE) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Thermal and Biological for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 32: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Waste To Energy (WTE) by Technology - Thermal and
Biological - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Waste To Energy
(WTE) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Thermal and Biological for the Years 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Global Waste To Energy (WTE) Market to Reach $55.9 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Waste To Energy (WTE) estimated at US$37. 3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$55. 9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6% over the period 2020-2027.
