Adaptiva Launches the First Autonomous Endpoint Patching Solution for Third-Party Windows Applications

KIRKLAND, Wash., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptiva today announced it is pioneering the autonomous endpoint management era with the public preview of Endpoint Patch, the first of its kind autonomous patching solution for third-party Windows applications. Endpoint Patch intelligently automates the entire software patching process to accelerate patching performance from identification to automated testing, stakeholder approvals, and enterprise-wide deployment.

"We have taken a radically different approach to patching by schematizing the administrator's strategic intent and combining that with sophisticated models of enterprise business units and patching processes. Once these models are in place, metadata streams down from Adaptiva CDNs and patching takes place at a controlled, measured pace, with an autonomously calibrated response based on objective measures of risk and exposure," explained Adaptiva founder and CEO, Dr. Deepak Kumar. "The fundamental premise is quite simple - humans should define strategy and process, and software should do the rest."

Endpoint Patch will automatically patch third-party Windows applications without human assistance at enterprise speed and scale, with industry-defining capabilities that allow administrators to focus on strategy and modeling desired state across even the most complex environments. IT will never have to worry about patching again, making it more difficult for hackers to find vulnerabilities in applications to exploit. A few highlights of Endpoint Patch capabilities include:

Set it and Forget it: Configurable patching strategies automate the entire patching process for any third party. Create a patching strategy once, and never think about it again.

Configurable patching strategies automate the entire patching process for any third party. Create a patching strategy once, and never think about it again. Full Visibility and Control: Real-time reporting and monitoring dashboards show all the real-time progress, and allow the admin to pause, restart, rewind, or even fast-forward any deployment to achieve consistent and reliable patching results and meet stringent SLAs.

Real-time reporting and monitoring dashboards show all the real-time progress, and allow the admin to pause, restart, rewind, or even fast-forward any deployment to achieve consistent and reliable patching results and meet stringent SLAs. Limitless Scale: Incomparable patch distribution, powered by The Adaptiva Edge Cloud Platform, ensures patches are delivered to devices in any location, and on any network connection, more reliably and efficiently than any other orchestration engine.

Incomparable patch distribution, powered by The Adaptiva Edge Cloud Platform, ensures patches are delivered to devices in any location, and on any network connection, more reliably and efficiently than any other orchestration engine. Continuous Metadata: Metadata for all third-party applications will continuously stream from the Adaptiva CDN so that when a patch is available, it will be deployed autonomously based on risk and exposure.

Metadata for all third-party applications will continuously stream from the Adaptiva CDN so that when a patch is available, it will be deployed autonomously based on risk and exposure. Flexible Patch Distribution: Send unlimited patches at any time without impacting network bandwidth or business productivity with the best content distribution and execution engine in the industry.

Send unlimited patches at any time without impacting network bandwidth or business productivity with the best content distribution and execution engine in the industry. Strengthen UEM: Flexibility to work with any unified endpoint management and substantially improves the performance of tools like Microsoft Intune, VMware Workspace One, and others by ensuring content is fully distributed to every device.

Patching remains one of the most important tactics for IT to secure a digital enterprise environment. However, research shows that corporations are achieving mixed results with the current generation of patching tools as 60% of data breaches over the past two years might have been avoided with timely patching. Patching is likely bogged down in delays and overruns due to complexity as 62% of respondents to a recent survey say new OS and application versions are the most difficult to maintain across all endpoints despite the promise of automation from many patch management vendors. Time is of the essence, as 54% of respondents to the same survey had an average of five attacks on their organization in just the past year, with an annual average cost of $1.8 million.

Go to the Endpoint Patch page to learn more about its capabilities and get in touch if interested in accessing the public preview. Endpoint Patch will be generally available in the first quarter of 2023.

About Adaptiva

Adaptiva's autonomous endpoint management applications fill capability gaps of leading unified endpoint management platforms for Windows. Endpoint Patch intelligently automates the entire software patching process from identification to enterprise-wide deployment for Windows devices. Endpoint Health's automated health checks and remediations maintain compliance and health of Windows devices in enterprise environments. OneSite Anywhere instantly distributes software and content to any Windows device in any location with a single server. Learn more about how Adaptiva's applications ensure Windows devices remain healthy, productive and secure at adaptiva.com.

Contact Information:

Andy Tolton

Sr. Director, Corporate Marketing

andy.tolton@adaptiva.com

+14256812770



Related Files

FINAL Tetris Animation.mp4

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment