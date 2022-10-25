Global Triple Offset Butterfly Valves Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Triple Offset Butterfly Valves Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033170/?utm_source=GNW
7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Stainless Steel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cast Iron segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $795 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.5% CAGR
The Triple Offset Butterfly Valves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$795 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$711.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.
Cryogenic Segment to Record 5.8% CAGR
In the global Cryogenic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$394.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$590.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -
ADAMS Armature GmBH
Advanced Valve Design
ARI Valve Corp
Assured Automation
Belimo Americas
Bray International
Cameron
CRANE ChemPharma & Energy
Dembla Valves Ltd
Emerson
Hobbs Valve
JC Valves
L&T Valves
North American Machine Works
Northeast Fluid Controls
OHL Gutermuth Industrial Valves GmbH
Pentair Valves & Controls
The Weir Group
Value Valves Co., Ltd
Velan
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Triple Offset Butterfly Valves - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Triple Offset Butterfly Valves by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Triple Offset Butterfly
Valves by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Triple Offset Butterfly
Valves by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stainless Steel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Stainless Steel by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Stainless Steel by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cast
Iron by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Cast Iron by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Cast Iron by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cryogenic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Cryogenic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alloy Based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Alloy Based by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Alloy Based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceutical & Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical & Healthcare
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical &
Healthcare by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &
Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy & Power by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Energy & Power by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Energy & Power by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Water & Wastewater Treatment by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Water & Wastewater
Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Water & Wastewater
Treatment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Chemicals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemicals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: World Triple Offset Butterfly Valves Market Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Triple Offset Butterfly Valves Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Triple
Offset Butterfly Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cast
Iron, Cryogenic, Alloy Based and Other Materials - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Triple Offset Butterfly
Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Cryogenic,
Alloy Based and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Triple Offset Butterfly
Valves by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Cryogenic, Alloy Based and Other
Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Triple
Offset Butterfly Valves by Application - Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Other Applications, Oil & Gas,
Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Chemicals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Triple Offset Butterfly
Valves by Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical &
Healthcare, Other Applications, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power,
Water & Wastewater Treatment and Chemicals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Triple Offset Butterfly
Valves by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Other
Applications, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater
Treatment and Chemicals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Triple Offset Butterfly Valves by Material - Stainless Steel,
Cast Iron, Cryogenic, Alloy Based and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Triple Offset Butterfly
Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Cryogenic,
Alloy Based and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Triple Offset
Butterfly Valves by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Cryogenic, Alloy Based
and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Triple Offset Butterfly Valves by Application - Food &
Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Other Applications, Oil &
Gas, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment and
Chemicals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Triple Offset Butterfly
Valves by Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical &
Healthcare, Other Applications, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power,
Water & Wastewater Treatment and Chemicals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Triple Offset
Butterfly Valves by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Other
Applications, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater
Treatment and Chemicals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Triple Offset Butterfly Valves Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Triple Offset Butterfly Valves by Material - Stainless Steel,
Cast Iron, Cryogenic, Alloy Based and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Triple Offset Butterfly
Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Cryogenic,
Alloy Based and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Triple Offset Butterfly
Valves by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Cryogenic, Alloy Based and Other
Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Triple Offset Butterfly Valves by Application - Food &
Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Other Applications, Oil &
Gas, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment and
Chemicals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Triple Offset Butterfly
Valves by Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical &
Healthcare, Other Applications, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power,
Water & Wastewater Treatment and Chemicals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Triple Offset Butterfly
Valves by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Other
Applications, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater
Treatment and Chemicals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Triple Offset Butterfly Valves Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Triple Offset Butterfly Valves by Material - Stainless Steel,
Cast Iron, Cryogenic, Alloy Based and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Triple Offset Butterfly
Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Cryogenic,
Alloy Based and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Triple Offset Butterfly
Valves by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Cryogenic, Alloy Based and Other
Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Triple Offset Butterfly Valves by Application - Food &
Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Other Applications, Oil &
Gas, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment and
Chemicals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for Triple Offset Butterfly
Valves by Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical &
Healthcare, Other Applications, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power,
Water & Wastewater Treatment and Chemicals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Triple Offset Butterfly
Valves by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Other
Applications, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater
Treatment and Chemicals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Triple Offset Butterfly Valves Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Triple Offset Butterfly Valves by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Triple Offset Butterfly
Valves by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Triple Offset
Butterfly Valves by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Triple Offset Butterfly Valves by Material - Stainless Steel,
Cast Iron, Cryogenic, Alloy Based and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Triple Offset Butterfly
Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Cryogenic,
Alloy Based and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Triple Offset
Butterfly Valves by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Cryogenic, Alloy Based
and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Triple Offset Butterfly Valves by Application - Food &
Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Other Applications, Oil &
Gas, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment and
Chemicals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Triple Offset Butterfly
Valves by Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical &
Healthcare, Other Applications, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power,
Water & Wastewater Treatment and Chemicals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Triple Offset
Butterfly Valves by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Other
Applications, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater
Treatment and Chemicals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Triple Offset Butterfly Valves Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Triple Offset Butterfly Valves by Material - Stainless Steel,
Cast Iron, Cryogenic, Alloy Based and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: France Historic Review for Triple Offset Butterfly
Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Cryogenic,
Alloy Based and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 76: France 15-Year Perspective for Triple Offset
Butterfly Valves by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Cryogenic, Alloy Based
and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Triple Offset Butterfly Valves by Application - Food &
Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Other Applications, Oil &
Gas, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment and
Chemicals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: France Historic Review for Triple Offset Butterfly
Valves by Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical &
Healthcare, Other Applications, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power,
Water & Wastewater Treatment and Chemicals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: France 15-Year Perspective for Triple Offset
Butterfly Valves by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Other
Applications, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater
Treatment and Chemicals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Triple Offset Butterfly Valves Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Triple Offset Butterfly Valves by Material - Stainless Steel,
Cast Iron, Cryogenic, Alloy Based and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Germany Historic Review for Triple Offset Butterfly
Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Cryogenic,
Alloy Based and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 82: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Triple Offset
Butterfly Valves by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Cryogenic, Alloy Based
and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Triple Offset Butterfly Valves by Application - Food &
Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Other Applications, Oil &
Gas, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment and
Chemicals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Triple Offset Butterfly
Valves by Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical &
Healthcare, Other Applications, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power,
Water & Wastewater Treatment and Chemicals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Triple Offset
Butterfly Valves by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Other
Applications, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater
Treatment and Chemicals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 86: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Triple Offset Butterfly Valves by Material - Stainless Steel,
Cast Iron, Cryogenic, Alloy Based and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Italy Historic Review for Triple Offset Butterfly
Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Cryogenic,
Alloy Based and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 88: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Triple Offset Butterfly
Valves by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Cryogenic, Alloy Based and Other
Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Triple Offset Butterfly Valves by Application - Food &
Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Other Applications, Oil &
Gas, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment and
Chemicals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Italy Historic Review for Triple Offset Butterfly
Valves by Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical &
Healthcare, Other Applications, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power,
Water & Wastewater Treatment and Chemicals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Triple Offset Butterfly
Valves by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Other
Applications, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater
Treatment and Chemicals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Triple Offset Butterfly Valves Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for
2022 (E)
Table 92: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Triple
Offset Butterfly Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cast
Iron, Cryogenic, Alloy Based and Other Materials - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: UK Historic Review for Triple Offset Butterfly Valves
by Material - Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Cryogenic, Alloy
Based and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 94: UK 15-Year Perspective for Triple Offset Butterfly
Valves by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Cryogenic, Alloy Based and Other
Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Triple
Offset Butterfly Valves by Application - Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Other Applications, Oil & Gas,
Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Chemicals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: UK Historic Review for Triple Offset Butterfly Valves
by Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare,
Other Applications, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Water &
Wastewater Treatment and Chemicals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: UK 15-Year Perspective for Triple Offset Butterfly
Valves by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Other
Applications, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater
Treatment and Chemicals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Triple Offset Butterfly Valves by Material - Stainless
Steel, Cast Iron, Cryogenic, Alloy Based and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Triple Offset
Butterfly Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cast Iron,
Cryogenic, Alloy Based and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Triple Offset
Butterfly Valves by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Cryogenic, Alloy Based
and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Triple Offset Butterfly Valves by Application -
Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Other
Applications, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater
Treatment and Chemicals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Triple Offset
Butterfly Valves by Application - Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Other Applications, Oil & Gas,
Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Chemicals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Triple Offset
Butterfly Valves by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Other
Applications, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater
Treatment and Chemicals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Triple Offset Butterfly Valves Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Triple Offset Butterfly Valves by Material - Stainless
Steel, Cast Iron, Cryogenic, Alloy Based and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Triple Offset
Butterfly Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cast Iron,
Cryogenic, Alloy Based and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Triple Offset
Butterfly Valves by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Cryogenic, Alloy Based
and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Triple Offset Butterfly Valves by Application - Food &
Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Other Applications, Oil &
Gas, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment and
Chemicals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Triple Offset
Butterfly Valves by Application - Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Other Applications, Oil & Gas,
Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Chemicals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Triple Offset
Butterfly Valves by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Other
Applications, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater
Treatment and Chemicals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 110: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Triple Offset Butterfly Valves by Material - Stainless
Steel, Cast Iron, Cryogenic, Alloy Based and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Rest of World Historic Review for Triple Offset
Butterfly Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cast Iron,
Cryogenic, Alloy Based and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Triple Offset
Butterfly Valves by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Cryogenic, Alloy Based
and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
