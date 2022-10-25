Higher Images recognized for the second time in a prestigious web design award

Pittsburgh, PA, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Web Excellence Awards, a leading international interactive web awards competition, has announced the 2022 award winners to highlight the "best of the best" in web design and development.

Higher Images, a leading digital marketing agency specializing in custom website design, search engine optimization (SEO), paid search (PPC), and social media marketing, was founded by Bryan Thornberg in Pittsburgh, PA. The company, which has served businesses with top-notch marketing solutions for over 22 years, is proud to announce that its company website designed and developed by its team, has been included among the winners of this prestigious competition for a second time.

Higher Images was recognized with the excellence award for their creative design and UX experience on their own website in the Digital Marketing category.

In this 7th Web Excellence Awards competition, the Higher Images’ website was one of over 950 entries from 42 US States as well as entries from 37 other countries worldwide, such as Australia, Canada, the UK, Israel, India, Turkey, Poland, and Germany.

Dan Harmon, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, who was the project manager on the project, commented, “It was very inspiring to see our entire team come together to contribute to this project. It sounds strange, but working on branding and marketing for your own company is actually more challenging than working on client projects. Everyone from our team had a hand in this, and the results were excellent.”

"When you have immersed yourself in your business and in technology for 22 years, it is very difficult to look from the outside in at your company. I was very proud of my team for being able to take the lead and tell the world about our website and demonstrate the amazing work that we do," said Bryan Thornberg, President and CEO of Higher Images.

The website was selected for the award by a panel of marketing gurus, advertisers, communications specialists, and web experts. The website was evaluated by these experts based on the innovation, creativity, implementation, and impact of Higher Images' work on their own website that was submitted.

The Web Excellence Awards primarily aim to acknowledge and promote creative ideas, business models, and innovative technologies on the Web. The Excellence Awards winners are chosen from six categories: website, advertising & marketing, video and podcast, apps & mobile, social media, and printing. Each category then further includes themes ranging from activism to health and beauty, fitness, sports, travel, and so on. These winners inspire millions to think out of the box through their work and innovative approach. Due to the constantly evolving nature of digital media and the emergence of distinguished artists, the task of choosing the winners has not only been challenging but also astounding.

If you would like more information about Higher Images or to view the award-winning website, visit them at www.higherimages.com.

