Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes Market to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033123/?utm_source=GNW
Polyester, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.5% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polyether segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $578.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.7% CAGR
The Thermoplastic Polyurethanes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$578.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$771.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 7.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$494.3 Million by the year 2027.
Polycaprolactone Segment to Record 8.9% CAGR
In the global Polycaprolactone segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$431.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$754.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 10.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -
BASF
Americal Polyfilm
Coim
Covestro
Epaflex
Hexpol AB
Huntsman
Kuraray
Lubrizol
Mitsui Chemicals
Novotex
Polyone
Sanyo Corporation
Songwon
Statex
Taiwan Pu Corporation
Wanhua
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033123/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Thermoplastic Polyurethanes - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Polyurethanes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Thermoplastic Polyurethanes
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyurethanes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyester by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Polyester by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyester by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyether by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Polyether by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyether by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polycaprolactone by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Polycaprolactone by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Polycaprolactone by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Footwear by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Footwear by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Thermoplastic Polyurethanes Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Engineering by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Engineering by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Engineering by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Construction by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wire &
Cable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Wire & Cable by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Wire & Cable by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Thermoplastic Polyurethanes Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Polyurethanes by Type - Polyester, Polyether and
Polycaprolactone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Thermoplastic Polyurethanes
by Type - Polyester, Polyether and Polycaprolactone Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyurethanes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyester, Polyether and Polycaprolactone for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Polyurethanes by End-Use - Footwear, Engineering,
Automotive, Construction, Wire & Cable and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Thermoplastic Polyurethanes
by End-Use - Footwear, Engineering, Automotive, Construction,
Wire & Cable and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyurethanes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Footwear, Engineering, Automotive, Construction, Wire &
Cable and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Polyurethanes by Type - Polyester, Polyether and
Polycaprolactone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Thermoplastic
Polyurethanes by Type - Polyester, Polyether and
Polycaprolactone Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyurethanes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyester, Polyether and Polycaprolactone for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Polyurethanes by End-Use - Footwear, Engineering,
Automotive, Construction, Wire & Cable and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Thermoplastic
Polyurethanes by End-Use - Footwear, Engineering, Automotive,
Construction, Wire & Cable and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyurethanes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Footwear, Engineering, Automotive, Construction, Wire &
Cable and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Thermoplastic Polyurethanes Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Polyurethanes by Type - Polyester, Polyether and
Polycaprolactone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Thermoplastic Polyurethanes
by Type - Polyester, Polyether and Polycaprolactone Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyurethanes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyester, Polyether and Polycaprolactone for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Polyurethanes by End-Use - Footwear, Engineering,
Automotive, Construction, Wire & Cable and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Thermoplastic Polyurethanes
by End-Use - Footwear, Engineering, Automotive, Construction,
Wire & Cable and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyurethanes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Footwear, Engineering, Automotive, Construction, Wire &
Cable and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Thermoplastic Polyurethanes Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Polyurethanes by Type - Polyester, Polyether and
Polycaprolactone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: China Historic Review for Thermoplastic Polyurethanes
by Type - Polyester, Polyether and Polycaprolactone Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyurethanes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyester, Polyether and Polycaprolactone for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Polyurethanes by End-Use - Footwear, Engineering,
Automotive, Construction, Wire & Cable and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for Thermoplastic Polyurethanes
by End-Use - Footwear, Engineering, Automotive, Construction,
Wire & Cable and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyurethanes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Footwear, Engineering, Automotive, Construction, Wire &
Cable and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Thermoplastic Polyurethanes Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Polyurethanes by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Thermoplastic
Polyurethanes by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyurethanes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Polyurethanes by Type - Polyester, Polyether and
Polycaprolactone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Thermoplastic
Polyurethanes by Type - Polyester, Polyether and
Polycaprolactone Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyurethanes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyester, Polyether and Polycaprolactone for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Polyurethanes by End-Use - Footwear, Engineering,
Automotive, Construction, Wire & Cable and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Thermoplastic
Polyurethanes by End-Use - Footwear, Engineering, Automotive,
Construction, Wire & Cable and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyurethanes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Footwear, Engineering, Automotive, Construction, Wire &
Cable and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Thermoplastic Polyurethanes Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Polyurethanes by Type - Polyester, Polyether and
Polycaprolactone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: France Historic Review for Thermoplastic
Polyurethanes by Type - Polyester, Polyether and
Polycaprolactone Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyurethanes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyester, Polyether and Polycaprolactone for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Polyurethanes by End-Use - Footwear, Engineering,
Automotive, Construction, Wire & Cable and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: France Historic Review for Thermoplastic
Polyurethanes by End-Use - Footwear, Engineering, Automotive,
Construction, Wire & Cable and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: France 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyurethanes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Footwear, Engineering, Automotive, Construction, Wire &
Cable and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Thermoplastic Polyurethanes Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Polyurethanes by Type - Polyester, Polyether and
Polycaprolactone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Thermoplastic
Polyurethanes by Type - Polyester, Polyether and
Polycaprolactone Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyurethanes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyester, Polyether and Polycaprolactone for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Polyurethanes by End-Use - Footwear, Engineering,
Automotive, Construction, Wire & Cable and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Thermoplastic
Polyurethanes by End-Use - Footwear, Engineering, Automotive,
Construction, Wire & Cable and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyurethanes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Footwear, Engineering, Automotive, Construction, Wire &
Cable and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Polyurethanes by Type - Polyester, Polyether and
Polycaprolactone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Thermoplastic Polyurethanes
by Type - Polyester, Polyether and Polycaprolactone Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyurethanes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyester, Polyether and Polycaprolactone for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Polyurethanes by End-Use - Footwear, Engineering,
Automotive, Construction, Wire & Cable and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Thermoplastic Polyurethanes
by End-Use - Footwear, Engineering, Automotive, Construction,
Wire & Cable and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyurethanes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Footwear, Engineering, Automotive, Construction, Wire &
Cable and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Thermoplastic Polyurethanes Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022
(E)
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Polyurethanes by Type - Polyester, Polyether and
Polycaprolactone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK Historic Review for Thermoplastic Polyurethanes by
Type - Polyester, Polyether and Polycaprolactone Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyurethanes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyester, Polyether and Polycaprolactone for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Polyurethanes by End-Use - Footwear, Engineering,
Automotive, Construction, Wire & Cable and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK Historic Review for Thermoplastic Polyurethanes by
End-Use - Footwear, Engineering, Automotive, Construction, Wire &
Cable and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 88: UK 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyurethanes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Footwear, Engineering, Automotive, Construction, Wire &
Cable and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Polyurethanes by Type - Polyester, Polyether and
Polycaprolactone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Thermoplastic Polyurethanes
by Type - Polyester, Polyether and Polycaprolactone Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyurethanes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyester, Polyether and Polycaprolactone for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Polyurethanes by End-Use - Footwear, Engineering,
Automotive, Construction, Wire & Cable and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Thermoplastic Polyurethanes
by End-Use - Footwear, Engineering, Automotive, Construction,
Wire & Cable and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyurethanes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Footwear, Engineering, Automotive, Construction, Wire &
Cable and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Polyurethanes by Type - Polyester, Polyether and
Polycaprolactone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Thermoplastic
Polyurethanes by Type - Polyester, Polyether and
Polycaprolactone Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyurethanes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyester, Polyether and Polycaprolactone for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Polyurethanes by End-Use - Footwear, Engineering,
Automotive, Construction, Wire & Cable and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Thermoplastic
Polyurethanes by End-Use - Footwear, Engineering, Automotive,
Construction, Wire & Cable and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyurethanes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Footwear, Engineering, Automotive, Construction, Wire &
Cable and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Thermoplastic Polyurethanes by Type - Polyester,
Polyether and Polycaprolactone - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Thermoplastic
Polyurethanes by Type - Polyester, Polyether and
Polycaprolactone Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyurethanes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyester, Polyether and Polycaprolactone for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Thermoplastic Polyurethanes by End-Use - Footwear,
Engineering, Automotive, Construction, Wire & Cable and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Thermoplastic
Polyurethanes by End-Use - Footwear, Engineering, Automotive,
Construction, Wire & Cable and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyurethanes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Footwear, Engineering, Automotive, Construction, Wire &
Cable and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Thermoplastic Polyurethanes Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Thermoplastic Polyurethanes by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Thermoplastic
Polyurethanes by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 109: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyurethanes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Thermoplastic Polyurethanes by Type - Polyester, Polyether
and Polycaprolactone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Thermoplastic
Polyurethanes by Type - Polyester, Polyether and
Polycaprolactone Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyurethanes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyester, Polyether and Polycaprolactone for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Thermoplastic Polyurethanes by End-Use - Footwear,
Engineering, Automotive, Construction, Wire & Cable and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Thermoplastic
Polyurethanes by End-Use - Footwear, Engineering, Automotive,
Construction, Wire & Cable and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyurethanes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Footwear, Engineering, Automotive, Construction, Wire &
Cable and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Thermoplastic Polyurethanes Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 116: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Polyurethanes by Type - Polyester, Polyether and
Polycaprolactone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: Australia Historic Review for Thermoplastic
Polyurethanes by Type - Polyester, Polyether and
Polycaprolactone Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyurethanes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyester, Polyether and Polycaprolactone for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 119: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Polyurethanes by End-Use - Footwear, Engineering,
Automotive, Construction, Wire & Cable and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: Australia Historic Review for Thermoplastic
Polyurethanes by End-Use - Footwear, Engineering, Automotive,
Construction, Wire & Cable and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyurethanes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Footwear, Engineering, Automotive, Construction, Wire &
Cable and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Thermoplastic Polyurethanes Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 122: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Polyurethanes by Type - Polyester, Polyether and
Polycaprolactone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033123/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes Market to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Thermoplastic Polyurethanes estimated at US$2. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3. 7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033123/?utm_source=GNW