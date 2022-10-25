Snappt Names Sean X Cummings Chief Marketing Officer

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snappt, the leader in document fraud detection for residential apartment property managers, announced today that Sean X Cummings has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Sean is the latest in a series of strategic senior executive hires to support the company's continued growth and rapid market expansion.



“Sean brings a unique combination of creativity, deep digital expertise, and a futurist mindset to the Snappt brand,” said Daniel Berlind, CEO of Snappt. “As we continue to expand, Sean’s expertise in leading marketing organizations that drive high demand will bring incredible value to the business.”

Prior to this new role, Sean served as the CMO of Embroker, a digital platform for business insurance. He has 30 years of marketing experience, including leadership roles at American Express, Ask.com and Nav, with expertise in building growth strategies, go-to-market architectures and customer acquisition plans. Sean is also a startup mentor for On Deck and Forum Ventures, and is a member of Round and American Mensa as an advocate for accelerating the positive impact that technology can have on the world.

Sean will lead the strategy and execution of Snappt’s brand marketing, demand generation and digital marketing with a hyper-focus on expansion. The addition of Sean to the executive team follows a breakout year for Snappt. In March, the company announced it had secured $100 million in Series A funding, led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners. Snappt was also named “Application Processing Solution of the Year” in the annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by PropTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout real estate technology companies, products and services around the globe.

Snappt’s software helps property managers accurately screen tenant applications and detect when financial documentation, such as pay stubs and bank statements, have been fraudulently altered. This helps property managers avoid bad debt and costly evictions and keeps high-risk residents out. Currently, one in eight applicants (12.2%) commits application fraud. By detecting this fraud, Snappt helped its customers avoid more than $105 million in bad debt in 2021.

About Snappt

Snappt, a Los Angeles-based real estate technology company, provides a quick and inexpensive data-driven document fraud detection service that can accurately spot fraudulent documentation. Snappt is used by 8 of the top 10 property management firms in the U.S. For more information, visit www.snappt.com

